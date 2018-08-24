A morning walk down Dalal Street | Tread with caution as momentum could fizzle out

A strong day for Indian markets but traders preferred to book profits at higher levels. But, benchmark indices managed to end at a fresh closing high on Thursday.

Nifty hit 11600 for the first time in history. This was the 25th time when Nifty ended at a record closing high in 2018.

Traders become cautious after Beijing implemented new retaliatory tariffs against the United States. China officially retaliated against fresh duties, worth USD 16 billion, from the United States.

Things which could act as a spoiler for Indian markets is rupee which closed above Rs 70/USD and crude oil prices which rose for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday.

With the rupee once again reclaiming the Rs 70/USD mark analyst feel that IT and pharma companies will tend to benefit.

The index is facing resistance as it is approaching the key level of 11640.

The Nifty is likely to find support near 11,500-11,480, which is close to the lower end of the rising channel and the recent gap area on the daily chart.

Nifty hit 11000 for the first time in January 2018 and it hit 11500 just last and now we are standing near 11600 levels

Over 50 stocks hit a fresh record highs along with Nifty50 in August which include names like RIL, TCS, Infosys, M&M, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

As many as 49 stocks which hit record high in August gave 10-200 percent return in 2018

Three stocks which more than doubled investors wealth include names like Indiabulls Ventures, Merck, and NIIT Technologies.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Hanging Man kind of pattern on daily charts

Investors are advised to tread with caution as the pattern suggests that the momentum could be fizzling

If Nifty forms a bullish candle on Friday, it will negate the negative impact of Hanging Man

Three levels: 11485, 11600, 11640

Max Call OI: 11600, 11500

Max Put OI: 11500, 11300

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

United Breweries: Buy| Target: Rs 1570| Stop Loss: Rs 1397| Return: 8.1%

Ashok Leyland: Buy| Target: Rs 145| Stop Loss: Rs 126| Return: 10%

HCL Technologies: Buy| Target: Rs 1112| Stop Loss: Rs 986| Return: 8.3%

