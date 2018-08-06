A morning walk down Dalal Street | Traders to keep an eye on trade war developments, monsoon progress

What a week for Indian markets. The Nifty climbed nearly 1% and is on track to hit 10400 levels, while Sensex closed above 37500 levels.

After losing momentum in two straight sessions last week, Indian markets bounced back sharply on Friday.

Going ahead, eyes would continue to remain on the trade war-related news along with the progress of monsoons domestically which has remained below normal so far.

Bottom fishing by Institutions in select Banks and metals stocks led to the up move on Friday. Even volumes were slightly more than those recorded on Thursday.

Nifty could retest the earlier high of 11391 and breach it marginally based on stock specific moves.

Now a close above 11450 would confirm us for an extension to 11600.

For all long positions, investors should keep a stop loss below 11250.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to debut on the bourses on August 6, after receiving a great response to the issue from institutional investors.

Sources told Moneycontrol that current grey market premium suggests that the stock may fetch a premium of Rs 500-600 per share over the issue price of Rs 1,100. Market experts peg the listing around Rs 1,450-1,600 apiece.

Big News:

Over 1000 companies will declare their results this week

On Monday, as many as 108 companies will declare their results which include names like Adani Ports, Arvind, Atul Auto, Avanti Feeds, Britannia Industries, Dena Bank, Syndicate Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Titagarh Wagons, and Max Financial Services among others.

Britannia Industries: PAT likely to grow by 34% YoY to Rs 291 cr

Arvind: PAT likely to grow by 9% to Rs 62 crore

Adani Ports: Net profit likely to fall by 6.5%

Technical Views:

Nifty forms bullish candle on Friday

The sharp rebound after correction indicated the market may be heading for higher levels at around 11,450-11,500 levels but the may see some consolidation before moving towards these levels,

Three levels: 11200, 11390, 11450-11500

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Shipping Corporation Q1 net loss widens to Rs 205 crore

SAIL Q1 net profit at Rs 540 cr

Wockhardt Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 86 crore

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Redington (India) Ltd: Sell | Target: Rs. 98 | Stop-loss: Rs. 115 | Return: 6%

Sical Logistics Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs. 203| Stop-loss: Rs. 174| Return: 8%

JK Paper Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs. 167| Stop-loss: Rs. 135 | Return: 10%

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.