App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street| Traders should continue to ride the upmove as risk reward ratio looks favourable

Investors can look to initiate long in auto, retail focused private banks and high quality mid-cap stocks for reasonable upside, as the risk reward looks favourable at current level, experts recommend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A historic day for Indian markets. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points while Nifty50 climbed 11,700 for the first time on Monday thanks to positive global cues.

Banks led the rally from the front, followed by metals as well as IT stocks.

On the lower side, the index could find support in the range of 11,400-11,385. In case of major up-move, Nifty 50 index will face hurdles at 11,770 and then at 11,900 levels, respectively.

There is no major open interest (OI) build-up in calls and puts options as we are scaling a new high every alternate day over the past two weeks.

related news

Investors can look to initiate long in auto, retail focused private banks and high quality mid-cap stocks for reasonable upside, as the risk reward looks favourable at current level, experts recommend.

Traders should continue to ride the up-move with a “trailing stop loss” placed at 11,595-level.

Big News:

Now, in a major development post market hours: Allahabad HC refused interim relief to power companies' plea against NCLT proceedings

The order means that financial institutions can initiate proceedings against defaulting companies in the NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Power sector companies together owe banks roughly Rs 1 lakh crore.

What are experts saying?

“The judgement by the Allahabad high court that banks will have to follow the RBI guidelines that came after the markets closed may take some wind out of power companies that were expecting a special treatment,” VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group & Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities.

The 180 days grace period granted by the RBI ended on 27 August 2018. Approximately 34 companies involving Rs1.77 lakh crore are under stress.

“Of those, while in some cases (size of ~Rs70,000 crore) probability of resolution is decent, however for the remaining ~1 Lakh crore (on system level) are likely to fetch meager recovery, consequently banks may have to take higher hair cut for those cases,” Lalitabh Shrivastawa - AVP - Research - Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“It is negative for banks like SBI, BOB, ICICI, Axis Bank etc. who may witness increased provisions,” he added.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts

The broader markets also participated in the rally with the Nifty Midcap rising over a percent while all sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, IT and Metal rising around 1.5 percent each.

With renewed strength it is expected that the index can be expected to head towards the zone of 11,800–12,000 by the end of this expiry.

Three levels: 11595, 11700, 11800

Max Call OI: 11700, 11800

Max Put OI: 11500, 11600

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Axis Bank Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 650 | Target: Rs.700 | Stop loss: Rs 620 | Return: 8%

PNB Housing Finance: Buy| LTP: Rs 1412 | Target: Rs 1550| Stop loss: Rs 1330| Return: 10%

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 3060 | Target: Rs. 3200 | Stop loss: Rs 3025 | Return: 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 07:10 am

tags #Market Cues #Nifty #Podcast

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.