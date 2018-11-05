A morning walk down Dalal Street | Traders may consider booking profits as Nifty heads towards 10,700

TGIF! And, why not we had blockbuster week. Investors have got plenty to celebrate just ahead of Diwali. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty close higher by over 5% for the week ended November 2. D-Street registered its biggest weekly gain since May 2016.

Positive global cues, fall in crude oil prices and appreciation in rupee boosted sentiment on D-Street.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 579 points higher or 1.68 percent on Friday while the Nifty50 gained 172 points or 1.66 percent at 10,553 on Friday.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Auto index gained 4.1 percent, followed by the Nifty Metal index which was up 3 percent, and the Nifty Energy index rallied 1.9 percent on Friday.

Coming week is truncated on account of festivities in India but important with series of events within and outside the country.

The week will begin with the global blockade against Iran followed by US legislative elections apart from the ongoing corporate earnings in India.

While the mood will be cheerful due to Diwali, these events will dictate the market movement and investors should follow a cautious approach during the three days trading week".

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 205 companies will report their results for the quarter ended September which include names like Allcargo Logistics, Atul Auto, Bosch, Century Plyboard, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, IGL, Inox Wind, Kitex Garments, Orient Cements, PNB Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Timken India, Venky’s India, and Wabco India etc. among others.

SBI: PAT likely to fall by 56% to Rs 996 crore YoY basis

Exide Industries: PAT likely to grow by 14% YoY to Rs 1.2 crore

PNB Housing Finance: PAT likely to grow by 15% YoY to Rs 1.3 crore

Bosch: PAT likely to grow by 13% YoY to Rs 400 crore

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bullish candle and is now heading towards 10700 levels

After decisively surpassing near term hurdle of 10,450 levels, the index may be heading towards next critical resistance of 10,700 levels

Analysts advise traders to consider booking profits as the index heads towards 10,700 levels and waits for clearance of the said resistance.

On the downside short term weakness may get confirmed on a close below 10,440 levels

Three levels: 10440, 10606, 10700

Max Call OI: 10700, 10800

Max Put OI: 10000, 10200

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. and here’s what they have to recommend:

Ceat: Buy around 1170-1160| LTP: 1181.75| Target: Rs 1260/1290| Stop Loss: Rs 1110| Return 9.2%

Vedanta: Buy around Rs 210-213| LTP: Rs 225| Target: 235/248| Stop Loss: Rs 194| Return 10%

Marico: Sell around Rs 315-320| LTP: Rs 337.85| Target: Rs 300/290| Stop Loss: Rs 332| Return 14%

