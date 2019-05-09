App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Support for Nifty placed at 11,250; short on any technical bounce

There is a possibility of a technical bounce which could be used to create short. A stop loss should be kept above 11600.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was nothing short of wacky Wednesday! The S&P BSE Sensex plunged by nearly 500 points while the Nifty50 saw a cut of nearly 140 points.

The average market capitalisation of BSE listed companies fell from Rs 149.15 lakh crore recorded on May 7 to Rs 147.43 lakh crore on May 8, which translates into a fall of Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex plunged 487 points to 37,789 while the Nifty50 dropped 138 points to close at 11,359.

The fall in the index was led by largecap names. HDFC fell 1.8 percent, RIL dropped 3.2 percent, Infosys was down by 0.7 percent, TCS closed flat, HUL was down 0.52 percent, IndusInd Bank dropped 1.7 percent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank closed with a loss of 0.42 percent.

In terms of sectors, the S&P BSE Energy index plunged 2.5 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Realty index which was down 2.1 percent, and the S&P BSE Power index plunged 1.6 percent.

The rupee on Wednesday fell further by 28 paise to 69.71 against the US currency, extending its losses for the third straight day due to escalating US-China trade tensions and a massive selloff in domestic equity markets.

On the instructional front, FPI were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 701 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 232 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 55 companies will declare their results for quarter ended March which include names like Apollo Tyres, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, ICRA, Mahanagar Gas, OFSS, South Indian Bank, Voltas, and Varun Beverages etc. among others.

Asian Paints: PAT likely to grow by 17% YoY to Rs 584 crore

HCL Technologies: PAT likely to grow by 16% YoY to Rs 2593 crore

Voltas: PAT likely to fall by 9% YoY to Rs 176 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle for the sixth consecutive day in a row

The Nifty50 hit a 2-month low and the Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal

Nifty broke below 50-EMA so the next support for the index is placed at 100-EMA placed at 11250

As we are trading near crucial support levels there is a possibility of a technical bounce which could be used to create short. A stop loss should be kept above 11600

Three levels: 11250, 11479, 11600

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Tata Group firm Titan Company May 8 posted a 14.41 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 348.30 crore for the the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

L&T will not revise the open offer price for Mindtree from Rs 980 per share, said sources aware of the development, ruling out market speculation of a revision in the offer price following a dividend payout by Mindtree.

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare May 8 reported a 47 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 56 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 2019.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here's what they have to recommend:

Birla Corp: Buy| CMP: Rs.549 | Target Rs 600| Stop Loss: Rs 529| Upside 9%

ACC: Sell| CMP: Rs.1590 | Target Rs 1516| Stop Loss: Rs. 1636| Downside 4%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:26 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

