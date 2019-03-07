A morning walk down Dalal Street | Strong upswing in broader market suggests the bulls are here to stay

Three straight sessions of gains put bulls in the driving seat. The Nifty50 climbed 11000 levels for the first time since February 2019. But, the focus remained largely stock specific.

The Nifty closed above its crucial 200-days moving average (DMA) placed at 10865 for the second consecutive day in a row. Supertrend indicator also gave a buy signal on the daily charts.

It is the second when Nifty surpassed the 11K mark during the consolidation phase. Though the follow-up buying has not been witnessed as the overall breadth has been negative for the past few weeks, but a confirmation is required.

It is a matter of time we shall see the short covering rally as well once we have closed above 11180 marks that would also call in the fresh money in the market that will further propel the momentum, suggest experts.

The strong upswing seen in the broader market suggests that the rally is broad-based and the bulls are here to stay. But, can we say that this is a pre-election rally which usually sees high beta names getting a lot of attention?

The S&P BSE Small-cap index outperformed as it rose by nearly 1 percent compared to 0.53 percent rise in the Sensex, and 0.6 percent gain seen in the Nifty50.

On the global front, trade tensions and political uncertainty including Brexit are weighing on the world's economy, the OECD warned Wednesday as it again cut its 2019 forecast for global economic growth.

The rupee rallied by 21 paise to close at 70.28 against the US dollar Wednesday on easing crude oil prices even as the greenback strengthened vis-a-vis other major currencies.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers for Rs 1130 crore in Indian markets compared to DIIs who were net sellers to the tune of Rs 878 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The month of March started on a bullish note for the year 2019 and if history is of any reference then 60 percent of the time bulls have taken control of D-Street. If the momentum continues, we could possibly see 37,000 on the Sensex and possibly 11100-11200 on the Nifty50.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that in 6 out of the last 10 years Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the month of March. Sensex witnessed strong gains in the year 2009 when it recorded an upswing of 12 percent in the month of March followed by over 6 percent rise in 2014 as well as 2016, respectively.

In terms of Nifty, the index recorded maximum gains for the month of March in the year 2016 when it rose 10 percent, followed by 9.3 percent gain in 2011, and 6 percent rise in 2010.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle for the third consecutive day in a row

Trend strength indicators are showing much better signs for the bulls but investors should watch out for 11180 which could pose as a big resistance for the market this week

Three levels: 10998, 11062, 11180

Max Call OI: 11500, 11000

Max Put OI: 11000, 10800

Stocks in news:

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said Bharti Airtel's proposed rights issue of up to Rs 25,000 crore is not enough to stabilise its credit rating.

Promoters of Relaxo Footwears have sold over 24 lakh shares or close to 2 per cent stake in the company for an estimated sum of over Rs 181 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs.426.55 | Target: Rs 465| Stop Loss: Rs 412| Return 9%

Tata Elxsi: Buy| CMP: Rs 950.10 | Target: Rs 1026| Stop Loss: Rs.912 | Return 8%

Sun Pharma: Buy| CMP: Rs.460.55 | Target: Rs 495| Stop Loss Rs 444| Return 7.50%

