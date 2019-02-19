A morning walk down Dalal Street | Strong support for Nifty at 10550, VIX restricts upside in near term

D-Street witnessed a manic Monday as Sensex plunged by over 300 points while the Nifty50 broke below crucial support levels of 100-DMA as well as 10,650 levels.

It looks like market participants have turned cautious ahead of the general election, the rise in crude oil prices and geopolitical concerns. Q3FY19 earnings too have been lackluster so far.

Sectorally, the S&P BSE FMCG index slipped 1.3%, followed by the Energy index which was down 1.38 percent, and the Consumer Durable index saw a cut of 1.39 percent.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index was down 1.04 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index dropped by 1.01 percent, underperforming the benchmark indices.

The big carnage was seen in the broader market as more than 300 stocks on the NSE hit a fresh 52-week low which includes names like MRF, Dymatic Tech, BASF India, Solar Industries, Tata Elxsi, Steel Strips, Wheels India, Godrej Consumer, MCX, M&M etc. among others.

More than 500 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low which includes names like Polson, Wabco India, Cera Sanitaryware, Force Motors, TTK Prestige, Bharat Forge, Finolex Industries, TVS Motor etc. among others.

The rupee weakened by 11 paise to end 71.34 against the US dollar Monday amid firming crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows.

On the institutional front, FIIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 1239 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2336 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The last time when Sensex fell for 7 consecutive days in a row was back in January 2018. The index fell from January 30 to February 7, 2018.

Bears pushed the index deep in red for the seventh consecutive day in a row on Monday which resulted in the erosion of over Rs 6 lakh crore of the market capitalisation of investors on the BSE.

Average market capitalisation of BSE listed companies fell from Rs 142.74 lakh crore recorded on 7th February when Sensex hit an intraday high of 37,172 to Rs 136.33 lakh crore on February 18.

Technical View:

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts

Considering the relentless fall from the highs of 11,118 levels a bounce can't be ruled out going forward. Experts advise traders at this juncture to take a neutral stance and should refrain from creating fresh short positions.

In terms of technical both Sensex and Nifty slipped below their crucial support levels. The Nifty50 index broke below 100-days moving average (DMA), as well as 10,650 and the next big support is placed at 10,550, suggest experts.

India VIX moved up sharply by 10.40 percent to 18.17 levels. Sudden upside in the VIX restricts immediate upside in the near term.

Three levels: 10585, 10600, 10759

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10700, 10400

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Muthoot Finance: Buy| Target: Rs 555| Stop-Loss: Rs 495| Upside 7.8%

DLF: Sell February Futures| Target: Rs 146| Stop-Loss: Rs 165| Downside 7.6 %

Hindustan Zinc: Sell February Futures| Target: Rs 230| Stop-Loss: Rs 254| Downside 6.5%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.