A morning walk down Dalal Street | Strong breakout above 11,141 can lead Nifty towards 11,300

Positive global cues helped Indian markets climb crucial resistance levels during the week ended September 14, but the big move was seen in the small & midcaps space.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.09 percent, while the Nifty50 was up 1.18 percent in the week ended September 14, compared to 2.2 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and 3.3 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in the same period.
There are as many as 49 stocks in the BSE500 index which rose 10-50 percent. These include HEG, Hindustan Copper, Parag Milk, Jindal Stainless, Shipping Corp of India, Coffee Day, Wockhardt, MMTC, and India Tourism, among others.
Ease in trade war tensions, expectations of dovish policy from the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve, muted macro data lifted hopes of a bigger rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India, and, in turn, hopes for additional stimulus measure from the government lifted sentiment.
On the macro front, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.004 billion to $429.608 billion in the week to September 6, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday.
India's exports dropped by 6.05 percent to $26.13 billion in August compared to the year-ago month, official data released on Friday showed. Imports too declined by 13.45 percent to $39.58 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $13.45 billion in August.
Media reports suggest that oil prices could jump as much as $10 per barrel after a number of drone strikes hit the center of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, forcing the kingdom to cut its oil output in half.
"A 5% hit on global oil supplies is significant and oil prices are expected to spike once markets open on Monday. Historically, prices have jumped over 10% after such major events; hence, a $5-7/bbl jump can happen, although it may stabilize if the affected production is brought back quickly," Emkay Global said in a report.
The rupee marched higher for the seventh straight session on Friday to close at 70.92 per US dollar, up 22 paise, as softening crude oil prices and easing US-China trade tensions bolstered investor sentiment.
On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 405 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 209 cr, provisional data showed.
Overall, Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in the first half of September, pumping in Rs 1,841 crore into the capital markets, after remaining sellers for the previous two months.
Big News:The measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her third press conference highlighted the government's clear intention to give top priority towards reviving economic growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 14 announced a special window worth Rs 10,000 crore for last-mile funding of non-NPA and non-NCLT housing projects. However it excludes NPA/ NCLT cases which also need attention
This will provide relief to homebuyers stuck in incomplete projects totaling nearly 3.5 lakh units across the country. Relaxation of ECB guidelines should help fund flow to the sector.
Steps like increase in credit guarantee for export finance as well as release of Rs 36,000-68,000 crore for export finance and monitoring export finance availability on a weekly basis should help smoothen credit flow.
Experts feel that Textile, housing,export oriented, and infrastructure stocks will be in focus on Monday.
Technical Recommendations:
Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts
If the index gains further and gives strong breakout above 11,141 levels, the next resistance, then it can make a way towards crucial 11,300 levels, experts say.
Three levels: 10945, 11084, 11100
Max Call OI: 11200, 11300
Max Put OI: 10800, 11000
Stocks in news:
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 13 approved the merger of biotech company Monsanto India Ltd with Bayer CropScience.
The board of directors of Andhra Bank on Friday accorded in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India as the anchor bank.
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) September 13 said it has won order worth Rs 5,357 crores for seven squadrons of Akash Missile System for the Indian Air Force.
We spoke to Angel Broking Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:
Tata Steel: Buy| LTP: Rs 376.35| Target: Rs 388| Stop Loss: Rs 354| Upside 4%
Bharat Forge: Buy| LTP: Rs 412.60| Target: Rs 434| Stop Loss: Rs 401| Upside 5%
