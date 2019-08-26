A morning walk down Dalal Street | Stiff resistance for Nifty at 11,100-11,200

The Nifty50 which closed with losses of about 2 percent for the week ended August 23 could see a strong opening when the market will resume trading on August 26 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s booster shot for the economy.

However, the gains might be capped, as the US President Donald Trump escalated the trade war as he announced a wave of higher tariffs on Chinese goods & services.

Trump said existing 25% tariffs on some $250 billion in imports from China would rise to 30% come Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Trump’s move, announced on Twitter, came hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, prompting the president earlier in the day to demand U.S. companies move their operations out of China, said a Reuters report.

The Indian markets fell for a third straight week with both Sensex and Nifty trading below their crucial support placed at 37,000 and 11,900 respectively.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.7 percent while the Nifty50 plunged 1.97 percent for the week ended August 23, but the carnage was seen in individual stocks.

As many as 582 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low which includes names like Page Industries, Either Motors, Blue Dart, IndusInd Bank, HEG, Cipla, Escorts, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Bharat Forge.

Indian markets remained under pressure throughout this week on concerns of weakening economic growth, CEA dashed hopes of any material stimulus package, minutes from US Federal Reserve which gave few insight on the trajectory of future interest rates, and muted earnings season.

Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2 per cent from the previous estimation of 6.8 percent.

The rupee spurted 15 paise to close at 71.66 against the US dollar on Friday on hopes that the government will roll back the FPI surcharge and unveil measures to boost growth.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 1737 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1548 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News: