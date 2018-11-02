App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 07:08 AM IST

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Stay neutral, look to buy on fresh breakout above 10,450

Traders are advised to adopt a neutral stance and look to buy on a fresh breakout above 10450 levels or on reaching stability after correction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A day of consolidation for Indian markets. The S&P BSE Sensex closed just 10 points lower while the Nifty50 failed to reclaim 10,400 levels.

Sectorally, capital goods index rose 2.3 percent, realty index was up 2.2 percent while the Metal index closed 1.2 percent higher. On the losing front, IT, FMCG, Telecom saw some bit of profit booking.

Technically speaking, analysts feel that if bulls want to maintain their foothold, then Nifty should stay above 10,333 levels to extend its up move towards 10,450-10480.

Also, GST collections in October crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, after a gap of five months, on the back of festive demand, anti-evasion measures helped the sentiment.

The recent steps to ease liquidity situation by the RBI has certainly improved the sentiment but sustainability of this rebound is still questionable, suggest experts.

According to experts, as long as Nifty stays below 10,450, markets is likely to consolidate further.

On such a breakout next target for Nifty can be in the zone of 10700 to 10840 levels.

Traders are advised to adopt a neutral stance and look to buy on a fresh breakout above 10450 levels or on reaching stability after correction.

On the results front, as many as 228 companies will be reporting their results for the quarter ended September which include names like Allahabad Bank, Axis Bank, Bata India, Max India, NTPC, SAIL, Sun TV, Tata Chemicals, V-Mart, and TV Today.

SAIL: Net profit is likely to grow to Rs 648 crore| Figure are not comparable

Axis Bank: Net profit likely to grow by 56% YoY

SAIL: Net Profit likely to grow by nearly 10% YoY

Sun TV: Net profit likely to grow by 19% YoY

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on charts

Three levels: 10,300, 10441, 10500

Max Call OI: 10700, 10800

Max Put OI: 10000, 10200

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Axis Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 652| Stop Loss: Rs 585| Returns 7%

Berger Paints: Buy| Target: Rs 314| Stop Loss: Rs 284| Returns 7%

BPCL: Target: Rs 308| Stop Loss: Rs 275| Returns 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 07:08 am

