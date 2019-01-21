A morning walk down Dalal Street | Stay long as long as Nifty holds 10,800

What a comeback from the bulls on Friday. Indian markets bounced back from lows and managed to end the day in the green. On weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty rose more than 1 percent each.

The good part is that Nifty managed to hold on to its crucial resistance level of 10,900 for the second consecutive day in a row.

Investors in the Indian market could make a note of movements in Brent Crude prices. The commodity has crossed $61 per barrel but is still off its high points from the past year.

The rupee on January 18 weakened by 16 paise to close at 71.19 against the US dollar amid a rise in demand for the greenback from exporters and unabated increase in global crude oil prices. This is the second successive week of loss for the Indian currency.

On the institutional front, FPIs remained net sellers in Indian markets by Rs 124 crore, while DIIs were also net sellers but the difference was marginal. FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 2,000 crore from Indian markets so far in January from equity funds, and about Rs 2,400 crore from debt funds, SEBI data showed.

The coming week is expected to be full of action with the major names in India Inc reporting their Q3FY19 earnings, few of them namely Kotak Bank, Maruti, L&T, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, IndiGo, TVS Motor, ITC, Ultratech Cement and United Spirits.

Trading woes will be dictated by the upcoming interim budget with investors preparing to reshuffle their portfolio according to their expectations.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 26 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December on January 20 including Amtek Auto, HDFC AMC, Hindustan Zinc, JustDial, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, etc. among others.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: PAT likely to rise 18 percent YoY to Rs 1,251 crore

Union Bank: NII likely to grow 6 percent YoY basis driven by 4 percent rise in loan growth

JustDial: PAT likely to rise 57 percent YoY to Rs 45 crore

(Estimates are from Motilal Oswal and Kotak Institutional Equities)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bull candle on weekly charts

Consistent buying at lower levels suggest that the bulls are here to stay and investors who went long can continue with their positions as long as Nifty holds 10,800, suggest experts.

Three levels: 10852, 10928, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 10900

Max Put OI: 10700, 10500

Stocks in news:

HDFC Bank posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in Q3 net profit at Rs 5,585.85 crore on strong growth in its NII. Net Interest Income rose 21.9 percent YoY.

IT firm Wipro on January 18 reported 31.83 percent year-on-year rise in profit at Rs 2,544.50 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The board also recommended issuing bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:3, which is one bonus equity share of Rs 2 each for every three fully paid-up equity shares held.

L&T: SEBI has asked the company to not proceed with buyback offer due to likely adverse debt-equity ratio.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they recommended:

Indraprastha Gas: Buy| Target: Rs 295| Stop loss: Rs 265 | Upside: 5 percent

Sun TV Network: Sell | Target: Rs 504 | Stop loss: Rs 560 | Downside: 4 percent

ICICI Securities: Sell| Target: Rs 221 | Stop loss: Rs 240 | Downside: 3 percent

