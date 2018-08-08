A morning walk down Dalal Street: Stay cautiously optimistic, focus on stock specific opportunities

A day of consolidation for Indian markets. The S&P BSE Sensex which hit a record high of 37,876 but failed to hold on to gains and closed 26 points lower at 37,665 while Nifty rose to a high of 11,428 and closed just 2 points higher at 11,389.

The index is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels which hints at some more consolidation at higher levels.

For the upside to continue, most experts feel that a decisive breakout above 11,500 is required.

Bulls are advised to remain cautiously optimistic and to shift their focus on stock specific opportunities.

On the downside, if indices trade below 11,359 in next session for at least one hour then correction shall get extended initially towards 11,280, suggest experts.

In the primary market, CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8. The company has fixed a price band at Rs 418-422 per share for the issue which will close on August 10.

CreditAccess Grameen is focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas in India. It provides loans primarily under the joint liability group (JLG) model.

Big News:

On the earnings front, 178 companies are scheduled to report their results for June quarter which include companies like 8K Miles, Aditya Birla, APL Apollo, BEML, BPCL, City Union Bank, HCC, HPCL, Indian Bank, Lupin, Natco Pharma, NALCO, Siemens, Thermax etc. among others.

HPCL: PAT likely to rise by 64% YoY to Rs 1518 crore

BPCL: PAT likely to rise by 151% to Rs 1870 crore

Lupin: PAT likely to fall by 3.8% to Rs 344 crore

Siemens: PAT likely to rise by 35% YoY to Rs 221 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical Views:

The index ended flat but at a fresh record closing high again. It formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as closing price is lower than the opening price.

The consolidation was warranted especially after the market had consistently been hitting fresh record highs, experts said while advising bulls to remain cautiously optimistic on the market.

A decisive breakout above 11,500 levels shall instill more confidence among bulls owing to which they can march ahead for bigger targets above 11600.

Three levels: 11250, 11359, 11500

Max Call OI: 11500, 11600

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Indian banks reported a total loss of about Rs 70,000 crore due to frauds during the last three fiscals up to March 2018, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

Tata Tele Maharashtra loss narrows to Rs 454 crore in June quarter

Kalpataru net profit up 86% at Rs 88 crore in Apr-Jun quarter

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Guiness Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

India Cements: BUY | Close: 121.90 | Target: Rs 145 | Stop loss: Rs 110 | Return: 14.85%

Exide Industries: BUY | Close: 285 | Target: Rs 320 | Stop loss: Rs 260 | Return: 12.28%

Muthoot Finance: BUY | Close: 420.10| Target: Rs 449 | Stop loss: Rs 399 | Return: 6.88%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.