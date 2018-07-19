A morning walk down Dalal Street: Stay cautious till Nifty closes above double top resistance of 11,080

Tough day for bulls as Sensex failed to hold on to momentum and closed over 100 points lower after hitting a record high of 36,747.87 while Nifty slipped below 11K.

The monsoon session kicked off yesterday but it was not in style instead it added to uncertainty. A no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was moved in the Lok Sabha which added to uncertainty in markets.

The nervousness is likely to remain till Friday when the trust vote will happen. Analysts feel that markets are likely to remain under pressure although BJP enjoys full majority.

“Vote of no confidence motion was admitted in the Lok-Sabha by opposition parties, which was admitted by the speaker. Lok Sabha will debate on the fate of BJP government on Friday. Though BJP enjoys full majority, this development added to uncertainty in markets,” VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group & Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

Nifty plunged more than 100 points from the intraday highs to close with the losses of 28 points at 10,980 levels.

The Nifty took resistance at 11078 levels, the same level it touched last week. The breadth of the market was heavily skewed towards declining stocks.

Analyst advises investors to protect long positions in Nifty and trade with a strict stop loss placed below 10,900 on a closing basis. One should remain cautious till Nifty manages to close above the double top resistance level of 11,080.

Big news:

The big news is likely to come from the earnings front.

On the earnings front, 24 companies will report their results on Thursday which include stocks like Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and DB corp.

Bajaj Finance: PAT likely to grow by 44% YoY to Rs 871 crore

Bajaj Finserv: PAT likely to grow by 30% YoY to Rs 852 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank: PAT likely to grow by 23% YoY to Rs 1130 crore

Technical View:

The index forms a bearish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a 'Dark Cloud Cover' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

In the next trading session, it becomes critical for Nifty50 to sustain above 10,925 levels.

Failure to do so shall trigger a fresh bout of selling with targets close to 10,760 kind of levels.

India VIX moved up by 6.70 percent at 13.68 levels. VIX has gone to its highest levels in last 12 sessions amid political concern.

Max Call OI: 11100, 11000

Max Put OI: 10800, 10600

Stocks with high delivery percentage: Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Grasim, Power Grid

12 stocks saw long buildup: NIIT Tech, RBL Bank, DHFL, Yes Bank

91 stocks saw a short build-up: Ashok Leyland, Tata Chemicals, Tata Global, Torrent Power

Stocks in news:

Debt-laden Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) reported a narrower first-quarter loss of Rs 3.42 billion (USD 34 million) on Wednesday, citing lower expenses in terms of access charges and licensing fees.

Mindtree: The net profit for the quarter ended June was Rs 158.2 crore, a decline of 13.2 percent from the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1639.5 crore, a sequential growth of 12 percent.

IT firm HCL Technologies today said it has completed the $330-million acquisition of US-based Actian Corporation in partnership with Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP).

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Ashok Leyland: BUY | CMP: Rs. 110.55 | Target Rs 127 | Stop loss Rs. 104 | Return: 15%

Castrol India: BUY | CMP: Rs. 159.05 | Target Rs. 176 | Stop loss Rs 153 | Return: 11%

Emami: BUY | CMP: Rs. 550.40 | Target Rs. 606 | Stop loss: Rs.524 | Return: 10%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.