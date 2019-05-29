A morning walk down Dalal Street: Stay cautious at higher levels, 12,000 could witness selling pressure

It was a volatile Tuesday for Indian markets but benchmark indices managed to hit fresh record closing highs. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 39700 while the Nifty50 held on to 11900 levels.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.09 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 0.41 percent, compared to 0.17 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The India Volatility Index (India VIX) rose marginally by 0.18 percent to 16.22 ahead of F&O expiry on May 30. Experts advise investors to remain cautious at higher levels towards 12,000 that could witness selling pressure.

Technically, the Nifty50 made a fresh record closing high but it reversed gains around 11,958 on that was similar to intraday high of 11,957 on May 27.

The rupee May 28 declined by 18 paise to close at 69.69 against the US currency, weighed down by month-end dollar demand from importers and rising crude oil prices.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 501 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 269 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 617 stocks will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like Aban Offshore, Adani Power, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, Finolex Cables, GMR Infrastructure, Havells India, IDFC Ltd, IPCA Laboratories, Max India, NBCC etc. among others.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Hanging Man kind of pattern on daily charts

Experts suggest continuing with a buy-on-decline strategy in the market. They added that the rangebound move is expected to continue in coming sessions.

In the next trading session if the said index slips below 11,866 then it can come under selling pressure

He said current upmove of the last three sessions still looks like an upward corrective reaction to the big reversal candle witnessed from the highs of 12,041 registered on May 23, suggest experts.

Three levels: 11864, 11958, 12041

Max Call OI: 12500, 12000

Max Put OI: 11000, 11700

Stocks in news:

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 635.9 crore in the fourth quarter primarily due to a one-time charge of Rs 1,085 crore related to the change in the distribution for India business.

Information technology company Mphasis posted an 11.9 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet reported a 22 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 56.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 aided by Jet Airways fiasco. However, the company reported a triple-digit loss in the financial year 2018-19.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke Religare Broking Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 163.45| Target: Rs 172| Stop-Loss: Rs 155| Upside 6%

RBL Bank Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 701| Target: Rs 730| Stop-Loss: Rs 680| Upside 4%

The India Cements Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 112| Target: Rs 132| Stop-Loss: Rs 106| Upside 18%