A morning walk down Dalal Street | Stay cautious ahead of Interim Budget & F&O expiry

A volatile week for Indian markets and despite buying at lower levels seen throughout the week, Nifty failed to hold on to 10,800 on a closing basis for the week ended January 25.

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty closed lower by about 1 percent. Small & Mid-caps stocks witnessed deep cuts.

The S&P BSE 500 index slipped 1.5 percent for the week ended January 25. It saw as many as 31 stocks slipping 10-30 percent in just five trading sessions.

Stocks that fell in double digits include Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, DLF, Union Bank of India, ICICI Prudential, Graphite India, HEG, ZEE Entertainment and Dish TV Ltd.

As many as 56 stocks in the BSE 500 hit a fresh 52-week low including Deepak Fertilisers, Ashok Leyland, Birla Corp, M&M, Dena Bank, Maruti Suzuki, SAIL, Tata Steel, Coal India, Sun TV, Oil India, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, and SPARC among others.

Investors will stay cautious ahead of the Interim Budget on February 1 and because of ongoing Q3FY19 earnings season. Volatility is expected to remain high.

Not to forget this is also the expiry week. Traders will roll over their F&O positions to February series as the current series expires on Thursday.

In terms of earnings, important results to watch for are Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, IOC, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, Dabur, Hero Motocorp, Power Grid, Vedanta, State Bank of India and Titan Company among others.

The rupee weakened 10 paise to close at 71.17 against the US dollar amid increasing demand for the greenback from exporters and heavy selling in domestic equities.

FPIs were net buyers in the Indian market at Rs 689 crore and DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 147 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 54 companies will be announcing their results for the December quarter including Bank of India, Canara Bank, CEAT, City Union Bank, Escorts, Ramco Systems, Shriram Transport Finance, Tata Power, Wockhardt, and Vaibhav Global among others.

Escorts: PAT is likely to grow 30 percent YoY to Rs 120 crore

Shriram Transport: PAT is likely to grow 25 percent YoY to Rs 621 crore

Tata Power: PAT is likely to fall 2.4 percent YoY to Rs 289 crore

CEAT: PAT is likely to fall 22 percent YoY to Rs 646 crore

Technical Recommendations:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on a daily and weekly scale that suggests supply is visible at higher levels.

As long as Nifty holds below 10,850, it can slip towards 10,700 then 10,650. On the upside, major hurdle is seen at 10,880-10,929 zone.

Three Levels: 10756-10700, 10931, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 10900

Max Put OI: 10800, 10700

Stocks in news:

Fair trade regulator CCI has given green signal to Cadila Healthcare along with three other entities to acquire shares worth Rs 2,575 crore in Zydus Wellness. Zydus Wellness will fund its acquisition of Heinz India Pvt Ltd through share sale.

Housing finance company DHFL on Friday reported a 36.7 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 313.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 495.44 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.

Larsen & Toubro has reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 as profit grew 37 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,042 crore, driven by strong revenue growth and operational performance.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Wipro: Buy | Target: Rs 371 | Stop loss: Rs 330 | Upside: 5 percent

Graphite India: Sell | Target: Rs 530 | Stop loss: Rs 577 | Downside: 4 percent

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Sell | Target: Rs 290 | Stop loss: Rs 310 | Downside: 3 percent

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.