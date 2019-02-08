App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Short-term traders should book profits below 11,043

Short-term traders are advised to book profits below 11043 kinds of levels whereas positional traders with multi-week time horizon can remain cautiously optimistic and look for a bigger target placed around 11350 with a stop below 10987 on a closing basis, suggest experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

What a day for D-Street! A lot of volatility but towards the end benchmark indices closed around the same level where they opened which suggests traders preferred taking profits at higher levels.

Last one hour of selling pushed the S&P BSE Sensex below 37000 while Nifty50 also closed below 11100 levels.

The market turned volatile after the announcement of RBIs monetary policy as investors started booking profit from the recent rally. The Nifty rallied from 10581 levels recorded on Jan 29 towards 11000 levels this week which translates into an upside of nearly 5%.

related news

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on expected lines, changed its stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening' on February 7 in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting but what came as a surprise was the repo rate cut of 25 basis points (bps).

The future commentary suggests that more cuts are in the offing that will be taken positively by traders and investors. Industries like real estate and NBFCs, which are facing severe margin pressures, will benefit from this decision.

The rupee on Thursday appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.45 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate and changed its policy stance to 'neutral'.

On the institutional front, FPIs and DIIs were net buyers in India markets to the tune of Rs 418 crore, and Rs 294 crore respectively, provisional data showed.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 240 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December on Friday which include names like Allcargo Logistics, Avanti Feeds, BPCL, Cochin Shipyard, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Associates, Dr Lala Pathlabs, M&M, Tata Steel, UCO Bank, VIP Industries, and VST Tillers etc. among others.

M&M: PAT likely to grow by 3% YoY to Rs 1045 crore

Tata Steel: PAT likely to fall by 9% YoY to Rs 2645 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Doji pattern on charts

Short-term traders are advised to book profits below 11043 kinds of levels whereas positional traders with multi-week time horizon can remain cautiously optimistic and look for a bigger target placed around 11350 with a stop below 10987 on a closing basis, suggest experts

India VIX fell down by 1.25 percent at 15.43 levels. VIX needs to hold below 16 zones to extend its positive momentum with the hold above 10985 zones.

Max Call OI: 11400, 11100

Max Put OI: 11000, 10700

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Ceat: Buy| Target: Rs 1233| Stop Loss: Rs 1080| Upside 9%

Havells India: Buy| Target: Rs 800| Stop Loss: Rs 722| Upside 7%

Manappuram Finance: Buy| Target: Rs 115| Stop Loss: Rs 98.5| Upside 11%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 07:21 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.