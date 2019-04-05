App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Selling pressure may aggravate if Nifty breaks crucial support of 11,550

A close below 11500-11550 could put further pressure on the markets while a close above 11761 would restore bullish momentum.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI gave 25 bps cut which investors were eyeing for but what investors didn’t expect was near 200-point cut on Sensex and about 50 points fall in Nifty50.

The big highlight of the day was the outcome of MPC meeting. The committee on expected lines slashed repo rate by 25 bps to 6 percent and kept the stance unchanged to ‘Neutral’. This is the second rate cut in 2019.

The final tally – the S&P BSE Sensex closed 192 points lower at 38,684 while the Nifty50 dropped 45 points to close at 11,598.

A big setback for the bulls which were eyeing for levels above 11761 on the Nifty. One big factor which capped upside for Nifty is the financials space. Nifty Bank slipped below crucial support at 30,000 on Thursday and could consolidate further in the next few sessions before resuming uptrend.

Experts feel that we could have made an intermediate top at 11761 on the Nifty for now. A close below 11500-11550 could put further pressure on the markets while a close above 11761 would restore bullish momentum.

From the primary market space, the initial public offering of Metropolis Healthcare has been subscribed 22 percent on Thursday, the second day for subscription.

On the institutional front, FPI were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 226 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1206 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI has cut the policy repo rate by 25 bps in its first bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY20 from 6.25 percent to 6 percent.

The committee has decided to keep their policy stance at “Neutral”.

The rate cut follows a 25 bps cut in the last MPC meeting in Feb-19 and indicates continued dovishness of the central bank.

The downward revision on GDP growth and CPI inflation forecast indicates some caution from the regulator. Liquidity too remains a concern

The rate cut would benefit the economy, however, inefficient transmission of rate cuts has led to partial and delayed reduction in weighted average lending rate (WALR) of banks, said an analyst note.

Looking at the rising crude oil prices, upcoming general elections and global 'trade tension' this 25 bps rate cut is prudent step towards pushing overall economic growth, suggest experts.

The rate cut will help NBFCs and small finance banks like Equitas, Ujjivan Financial Services and L&T Finance.

Market experts are hoping another 25 bps rate cut in June policy. This welcome move will help the Auto sector and Real Estate sector up to certain extent.

Sameer Kalra of Target Investing has a buy rating for HDFC Bank and State Bank of India in largecap and Allahabad Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce in midcap.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern

The index managed to hold above its crucial support of 11,550 zone, but if it breaks its crucial support on a closing basis then there selling pressure could be extended, experts said.

If the momentum fails to pick up then aggressive traders can go short on this market with a stop above 11,662 levels on closing basis and look for a target of 11,311.

Three levels: 11559, 11662, 11761

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIDirect and here’s what they have to recommend:

PVR: Buy| Target: 1805| Stop Loss: Rs 1555| Upside – 9%| Time Frame 6 months

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Buy| Target: Rs 550| Stop Loss: Rs 405| Upside – 17%| Time Frame 6 Months

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:20 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

