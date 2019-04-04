A morning walk down Dalal Street | Selling pressure could accelerate if Nifty breaks below crucial support of 11,550

A volatile Wednesday but a day which will go down in history books because both Sensex, as well as Nifty hit record highs but then the momentum, fizzled out soon at the top

There is a possibility that we could have made an intermediate top but the confirmation will come if we close below 11550

The final tally – the S&P BSE Sensex closed 179 points lower at 38,877 while the Nifty50 dropped 69 points to close at 11,643. The Nifty50 took support at its 5-days EMA placed at 11,629.

Traders preferred to book profits ahead of the outcome of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting's outcome on April 4. Skymet forecast on monsoon rains could have also afected the sentiment.

Skymet Weather has predicted that monsoon rains will be below normal this year. The reason behind a deficient monsoon will be the developing El Nino phenomenon, which means a rise in temperature in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

All sectoral indices ended in the red with the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index leading losses largely on account of high crude oil prices, followed by BSE Telecom index that was down 1.5 percent, and the Capital Goods index which fell 1.3 percent.

The broader market indices underperformed as BSE Midcap & Smallcap closed with losses of 0.8 percent, and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The rupee surged by 33 paise to close at 68.41 against the US dollar Wednesday amid the greenback's weakness against key rivals overseas, even as oil prices firmed up on supply concerns.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equity markets for of Rs 1040 cr while DIIs were net sellers for Rs 80 cr, according to provisional data.

Big News:

The outcome of the MPC meeting will be something which will be watched by investors

More than 85 percent of nearly 70 economists polled over the past week by Reuters forecast the RBI would cut its benchmark lending rate, the repo rate, to 6.00 percent on April 4.

Just under half of the economists expect the RBI to make at least one more cut after this month’s meeting, which would take the repo rate to its lowest since 2010, it said.

Experts are of the view that a 25 bps rate cut is something which is factored in by markets.

Top sectors which are likely to benefit the most from a rate cut are banking, NBFC, Infrastructure as well as real estate. This rate cut will help in boosting demand and ease interest rate pressure of debt-heavy companies, suggest experts.

Technical View:

Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern

A bearish candlestick pattern suggests that bears were able to regain control.

It is usually seen as the end of an uptrend but it still requires confirmation

If Nifty breaks below its crucial support level of 11,550, selling pressure could accelerate.

Three level: 11550, 11629, 11761

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) with a developer to construct luxury housing project in Mumbai.

Cash-starved Jet Airways on Wednesday deferred the March salary payment to its employees, citing "complexities" involved in the finalisation of the debt-recast plan, under which the SBI-led consortium of lenders has taken over the management control of the airline.

Diversified group Raymond on April 3 announced a foray into the real estate sector and launched its first housing project in Mumbai with expected revenue of Rs 3,500 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Dabur India: Buy| LTP: Rs.403.45 | Target: Rs 432|Stop Loss: Rs 394|Upside 8%

BPCL: Sell| LTP: Rs.363.20 | Target: Rs 340| Stop Loss: Rs 376| Upside 6%

HCL Technologies: Buy| LTP: Rs 1120.60| Target: Rs 1177|Stop Loss Rs.1092| Upside 5%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.