Podcast | A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty to close above 10,785-10,800 for bulls to regain control

The Nifty50 closed the week with a loss of about 1 percent but managed to reclaim 10,700 levels on Friday. It closed above its 100-EMA, 50-EMA, and 5-EMA. But, most experts are not treating this as the reversal of the trend which is still bearish.

For bulls to regain control, Nifty50 has to close above 10,785-10,800 in coming sessions where there is some resistance. On the downside, supports are seen at 10,417-10,550 levels.

For the coming week, auto stocks will be in focus as automakers will start declaring their monthly sales number for June.

Apart from that, Indian currency which hit an all0-time low of 69.09 vs USD will also be in focus. Although it managed to recover 62 paise from the lowest level but failed to end the week on a positive note, ending 0.93 percent weaker at 68.47.

On the macro front, Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for June will be released on Monday, followed by Services PMI for the same month on Wednesday.

New kid on the block: Chemical manufacturer Fine Organic Industries is set to debut on bourses on Monday. The final offer price is fixed at 783 per share. The Rs 600-crore initial public offer was oversubscribed by 8.99 times during June 20-22.

On the global front, Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI and Foreign Exchange Reserve for June, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for June, Europe's Manufacturing PMI for June and Unemployment Rate for May, and US Manufacturing PMI for June will be released on Monday.

Big News: 1-Year of GST

The impact of implementation of GST was positive on the overall business scenario and it had improved taxation efficiency, eases of doing business and too became successful to convert India into one common market.

According to the Economic Survey 2017-18, a preliminary analysis has indicated that there has been a 50 percent increase in the number of indirect taxpayers,

GST benefitted the organised players or companies in their own sector

The total number of the indirect taxpayer has increased from 66.17 lakh to 1.12 crore.

At the same time, there is a large increase in voluntary registrations, more than 54.3 percent of those eligible to register under the composition scheme have chosen instead to be regular filers.

The major beneficiary of this trend would be - on the product side - Jewellery, Plywood, Apparels, Dairy, Luggage, Air Coolers and Confectionary manufacturers. And on the services side- Hospitals, Diagnostics, Contract staffing, Retails, Hotels, SME credit and Logistics companies.

Technical View:

Bulls were back at Dalal Street on Friday as the Nifty50 started off the July series on a strong note, recouped all previous day's losses and closed above 10,700.

The index made a 'Long White Day' Pattern on the daily charts and Hammer Candle pattern on the weekly scale.

The index witnessed a strong reversal from the bearish trend made in last two trading sessions but for bulls to take control, the index needs to close above 10,785 in the coming session for confirmation, experts said.

For investors who went long on the index on Friday should keep a trailing stop loss placed below 10,600.

Max Call OI: 11,000, 10,800

Max Put OI: 10,600, 10,500

Stocks with high delivery percentage: Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, HDFC

129 stocks saw long buildup: Bata India, IDBI, NIIT Tech, Godrej Industries

30 stocks saw a short build-up: Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Infra, Torrent Pharma, Tech Mah

Trading ideas for today:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 302 | Stop-loss: Rs 261 | Return: 10%

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs 313 | Stop-loss: Rs 280 | Return 6%

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd: Sell | Target: Rs. 1,248 | Stop-loss: Rs 1,320 | Return: 4%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.