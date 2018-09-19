A morning walk down Dalal Street | Relief for bulls only if Nifty closes above 11,425, crucial support at 11,250

Indian market fell for the second day in a row on Tuesday with Sensex falling nearly 300 points while the Nifty50 cracked by about 100 points. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 294 points lower at 37,290 while the Nifty50 ended 98 points down at 11,278.

Last hour selloff broke the back of bulls. Rise in crude oil prices, trade war fears as well as fall in the currency are some of the factors which weighed on sentiment.

Selloff in the last couple of hours ensured that the rupee ended the session at a record low. The currency closed at 72.97 per US dollar on Tuesday, according to Reuters. It fell to 72.98 per US dollar mark on an intraday basis, data further revealed.

Two sectors faced the selling pressure: Nifty Bank which slipped 378 points weighed down by losses in SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Federal and Axis Bank. ICICI Bank and SBI contribute around 200 points to Nifty Bank’s fall.

BoB slipped 16.3 percent as brokerage firms downgraded the stock and reduced target price post govt’s proposal of merger with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

For Wednesday, 11250 will act as a crucial support for the index, and if the index slips below 11,250 there is a higher probability that it could slip towards 11,130-11,050.

Relief for bulls can be expected only on a close above 11,425 levels.

Big News:

Sebi board has allowed foreign portfolio investors to trade in commodity derivatives market, except for sensitive commodities

Sebi lowers expenses paid by mutual fund investors, bars upfront commissions - a move which is good for investors but will impact revenues of the industry

The change could have a Rs 1,300-1,500 crore impact on the revenue of the mutual fund industry, media report suggested

No discussion on extending trading hours

SEBI lowers IPO listing timeline to T+3 from current T+6

Currently, a company has to wait for six days after the closure of IPO to get listed on exchanges. The new regulation is expected to further bring down investors exposure to market volatility.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a strong bearish candle on the charts

Nifty50 closed below its 50-days moving average placed around 11316

Three levels: 11130, 11250, 11425

Max Call OI: 11500, 11600

Max Put OI: 11200, 11000

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Guiness Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Divis Laboratories: Buy| LTP: Rs 1379.80 | Target: Rs 1490 | Stop loss: Rs 1300 | Return: 7.99%

Biocon: Buy| LTP: Rs 677.10 | Target: Rs 740 | Stop loss: Rs 630 | Return: 9.29%

Ceat: Sell| LTP: Rs 1349.20 | Target: Rs 1295 and Rs 1280 | Stop loss: Rs 1378 | Return: 4.43%

