A morning walk down Dalal Street | RBI may consider rate cut to give impetus to economic activities

No Monday blues for sure on D-Street! The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 touched fresh record highs on Monday to end at fresh record closing highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 40,000 for the first time while the Nifty50 closed above 12,000 for the first time in history.

All sectoral indices witnessed healthy buying with auto, consumer durables, energy and metals being the top gainers, up 1.8-1.9 percent. The broader market indices BSE Midcap and Smallcap too ended with healthy gains of 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

The hope of rate cut and liquidity measures from RBI, strong rally in auto shares despite weak sales in May, fall in oil prices and US bond yields, and stronger rupee lifted market sentiment.

Investor wealth June 3 rose by Rs 1.76 lakh crore as the BSE Sensex rallied 553 points to close at an all-time high level.

The Rajya Sabha will meet from June 20 to July 26 for the upcoming session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said June 3.

The Indian rupee June 3 appreciated by another 44 paise to close at 69.26 to the US dollar in line with an intense rally in domestic equities amid hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 3068 cr while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 462 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das June 3 started deliberations on the second bi-monthly policy review of the current fiscal, amid expectations of a 25 basis points cut in lending rate to boost the slowing economy.

The central bank has slashed the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) each in its last two policy reviews.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet during June 3, 4 and 6, 2019 for the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20.

The resolution of the MPC will be placed on the website at 11.45 AM on June 6, 2019.

Experts believe that since inflation is well within the comfort zone, RBI should consider rate cut to give impetus to economic activities.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a strong bullish candle on daily charts

The index managed to give the breakout from its consolidation band of 11,800 to 12,041 after five trading sessions.

The index closed above its psychological 12,000 level for the first time to form strong bullish candle on daily charts.

If Nifty fails to sustain above 11,920 then it can once again slip into corrective and consolidation phase.

Three levels: 11920, 12040, 12103

Max Call OI: 12500, 12000

Max Put OI: 11800, 12000

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to YES Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Voltas: Buy| Target: Rs 665| Stop Loss: Rs 565| Upside 13%

Avenue Supermarts: Buy| Target: Rs 1450| Stop Loss: Rs 1300| Upside 8%

Aditya Birla Capital: Buy| Target: Rs 115| Stop Loss: Rs 98| Upside 13%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.