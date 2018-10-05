App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 07:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | RBI could raise rates by 25 bps, Nifty may continue to remain weak

Most economists feel that the RBI could well raise rates by 25 bps on Friday. Volatility is not cooling down which is not giving the relief to bulls and suggests a tight bear grip in the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
It was nothing short of bloodbath on D-Street as the S&P BSE Sensex fell by over 800 points while the Nifty50 broke below its crucial support placed at 200-days SMA and closed at 10,559.

Selling was witnessed across all segments with OMCs taking a beating after the FM announced a cut in fuel prices by Rs 2.5 and the burden to be borne by OMC.

Earnings of OMCs will be negatively impacted as they will have to absorb Re 1/litre on the auto fuel price (petrol and diesel), which will result into sharp decline in the auto fuel marketing margin, suggest experts.

The rupee plunged to a new all-time low of 73.81 against the US dollar. In last 15 minutes of the trade, rupee recouped 23 from the low, to settle at 73.57. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, rupee has witnessed a fall of almost 16 percent against the dollar.

The fall in the rupee led to a sharp rise in government bond yields, due to increasing expectations that the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) could go for a bigger rate increase than expected on Friday.

Most economists feel that the RBI could well raise rates by 25 bps on Friday.

On the way down, the index bounced back from its swing low of 10,557.

From short term perspective, 10400 shall now be the next level to watch out for.

On the flip side, the gap area of 10850 shall now take the role of a key hurdle zone.

India VIX moved up by 4.39  percent at 18.91 levels. Volatility is not cooling down which is not giving the relief to bulls and suggests a tight bear grip in the market.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on daily charts

The index may continue its weakness towards 10500 then 10350 levels while on the upside immediate hurdle is seen at 10750 levels.

Three levels: 10400, 10779, 10850

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 10500, 10700

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Hindalco Industries Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 285| Stop Loss: Rs 236| Returns 13.5%

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 2510| Stop Loss: Rs 2191| Returns 9%

Adani Ports: Sell Oct Futs| Target: Rs 298| Stop Loss: Rs 330| Returns 6.5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 07:13 am

tags #Market Cues #Nifty #Podcast

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

