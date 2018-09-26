A morning walk down Dalal Street | Rally can extend for next couple of sessions with immediate resistance at 11,350

Good news for investors as Sensex snapped 5-days losing streak on Tuesday. The index closed nearly 350 points higher while Nifty50 reclaimed 11,000 levels.

A large part of the recovery was led by financials such as banks, NBFCs as well as FMCG stocks. On the other hand, realty, telecom, oil & gas stocks saw profit booking.

The recovery came after Life Insurance Corporation assured that it would do all it can to prevent the collapse of beleaguered IL&FS which led to marked improvement in the sentiment.

Also, Reuters in a report said that RBI may look at cutting Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) or open a separate line of credit for mutual funds which helped markets recover early losses.

Technically, Nifty formed a bullish candle on charts and experts feel that the rally could extend for next couple of sessions.

Two crucial factors will be watched: one is crude oil prices which is hovering around $82/bbl, as well as the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting on Wednesday, will be in focus.

The initial target could extend towards 11170 – 11250 levels. Next immediate resistance is 11,350.

Crucial support is placed at 10,866.

Big News:

The S&P BSE Sensex has fallen 2,684 points, or nearly 7 percent, since August 29, but a big carnage was seen in individual stocks.

More than 200 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index slipped 10-40 percent during the same period.

As many as 207 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index have plunged 10-40 percent, including Dewan Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Central Bank of India, Reliance Communications, Bharat Electronics, Adani Power, Jaiprakash Associates, Reliance Capital, IL&FS Transport etc. among others.

In the S&P BSE Small-cap index, as many as 405 stocks have plunged 10-50 percent which include names like Rolta India, Sunil Hitech, IL&FS Investment Managers, Ruchi Soya, Gravita India, Unitech, HDIL, Jet Airways, Escorts, Kwality, Nitco, Vijaya Bank etc. among others.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Corp: Buy| Target: Rs 485| Stop Loss: Rs 415| Return 10%

Deepak Nitrite: Buy| Target: Rs 315| Stop Loss: Rs 252| Return 14%

United Breweries: Buy| Target: Rs 1525| Stop Loss: Rs 1260| Return 12%

