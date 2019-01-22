A morning walk down Dalal Street | Profit booking expected if Nifty fails to close above 10,985

No Monday blues for sure on D-Street. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by nearly 200 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 10950 levels.

The easing of trade tension between the US and China boosted the sentiment across the globe, including ours. Besides, encouraging earnings announcements further added to the positivity.

However, participation was limited only to the handful of index majors as stocks hitting fresh 52-week high were limited to just 57 on the BSE compared to nearly 200 stocks which hit a fresh 52-week low.

On the benchmark, Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 10950 thanks to a strong rally in RIL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank.

The rupee Monday weakened by 9 paise to close at 71.28 against the US dollar amid rising demand for the greenback from exporters and unabated foreign fund outflows.

On the institutional front, FPI were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 299 crore while DII were net buyers to the tune of Rs 520 crore, according to provisional data.

On the global front, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 21 cut its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, due to weakness in Europe and some emerging markets. India's growth projection for FY19 was, however, retained at 7.3 percent

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 27 companies on the BSE will declare their results for quather ended December which include names like Asian Paints, Havells India, ICICI Pudential Life, Oberoi Realty, TVS Motor Company, and Visa Steel etc. among others.

Asian Paints: PAT likely to fall by 3.8% YoY to Rs 545 crore

TVS Motor Company: PAT likely to grow by 2.8% YoY to Rs 158 crore

Havells India: PAT likely to fall by 10% YoY to Rs 174 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bullish candle on daily charts

The Nifty index is away 38 points from reclaiming 11,000

However, if the Nity50 fails to register a strong close above 10,985 levels, in the next couple of sessions, there could be some profit booking at these levels

India VIX moved up sharply by 8.69 percent to 18.06 levels. Volatility has to cool down further to get a decisive range breakout.

Three levels to watch: 10800, 10885, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 10700, 10800

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Tech Mahindra Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs714| Target Rs. 770| Stop-Loss: Rs 680| Return 8%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1268| Target: Rs 1355| Stop-Loss: Rs 1220| Return 7%

Biocon Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 663| Target: Rs 715| Stop-Loss: Rs 630| Return 8%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.