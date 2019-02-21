A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty unlikely to cross 11,000, may retest stiff resistance of 10,900

A breather for D-Street! Indian market snapped its 8-day losing streak and closed with handsome gains led by large-cap names.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points while Nifty50 reclaimed 10700 levels. The Nifty index posted its best daily gain since Jan 31, 2019, when the index rose by 1.68 percent.

The advance-decline ratio was on the whole balanced and therefore the current bounce should be taken with a pinch of salt, suggest experts as the pain may not be over yet.

The market rallied in expectation of dovish minutes from the US Fed and resumption of dialogue between the US and China adding positive vibes for the global market.

Strong inflows from DIIs, appreciation of rupee and value buying in mid & small caps helped the domestic market, experts said.

The Indian rupee has extended gains and trading higher by 24 paise at 71.10 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.34.

On the institutional front, both FPI and DIIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 713 crore, and Rs 113 crore respectively, according to provisional data.

Big News:

The government on February 20, announced final recapitalisation tranche amount of Rs 48,239 crore for as many as 12 public sector banks, in a bid to take them out of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action framework.

The 12 banks are Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Central Bank, United Bank, UCO Bank and IOB.

As of December 2018 government has infused Rs 51,533 crore via budgetary allocation and recap bonds.

Reports suggest that the RBI began to place state-run banks under the PCA framework for the first time in September 2016, when their NPAs soared beyond the regulatory tolerance levels.

The lending ability of as many as 11 PSBs was contained by the RBI when they were put under the PCA framework. The restrictions under the framework, which included a restriction on dividend distribution, restriction on branch expansion, restriction on management compensation and director’s fees, could be imposed as and when the banks would breach various regulatory threshold limits.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

Considering the current environment, the market is unlikely to cross 11,000 immediately, but 10,900 could be possible which will act as a stiff resistance level, experts said.

Three levels: 10646, 10752, 10850

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10400, 10700

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIDitrect and here’s what they have to stay:

Praj Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 140| Target: Rs 157| Stop Loss: Rs 124| Upside 12%| Time Frame 1 months

Bajaj Finance: Buy| LTP: Rs 2606| Target: Rs 2990| Stop Loss: Rs 2470| Return 15%| Time Frame 6 months

