you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 07:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty supports shifting higher; RIL in focus ahead of Q2

Technically, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10,525 zones to extend its move towards 10650.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Indian market ended on a high note on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 297 points while the Nifty rallied by 72 points to close at 10,584.

It was third straight days of gains and Nifty closed above its 5-days exponential moving average.

The fall crude oil prices and rupee appreciation also boosted sentiment.



related news

Support is shifting higher and is now placed at 10450, 10390 levels

“On the higher end, 10550-10600 is the zone where Nifty is expected to find initial resistance. If the index sustains above 10600, it could trigger a rally towards 10800-10850,” Rupak De of Bonanza Portfolio told Moneycontrol.

“Whereas, on the lower end, the bear phase is likely to resume upon a closing below 10150. A trade below 10,150 may take the Nifty towards 9700,” he added.

Big News:

Infosys reported results for the quarter ended September post market hours on Tuesday

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore for the quarter ended September which was better than Reuters estimate of Rs 4,088 crore but slightly lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,138 crore.

Infosys has delivered better than expected numbers on top-line and bottom-line front for Q2, though margins performance missed the mark.

Deal winning has accelerated during the quarter with wins over USD 2 billion, however, the management has kept its FY19 guidance both on revenues and margins front unchanged.

“The BFSI vertical has witnessed strong growth of 5.8% CC term and digital growth at 32% y-o-y growth are the key positive takeaways from the quarter earnings performance,” Sanjeev Hota, AVP Research at Sharekhan, by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

“We continue to remain positive on Infosys, and maintain BUY with an unchanged price target of Rs 840,” he added.

It will be a busy day at D-Street because as many as 14 companies will be declaring their results later today which include names like ACC, Cyient, Havells India, MindTree, NIIT Technologies, RIL etc. among others.

ACC: PAT likely to grow by 49.7% on YoY to Rs 266 crore

MindTree: PAT likely to see 120% YoY jump in PAT to Rs 224 crore

RIL: PAT likely to rise by 24% YoY to Rs 10,052 crore

Havells India: PAT likely to fall by 1% YoY to Rs 169 crore

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on Tuesday

Three levels to track: 10,450, 10600, 10780

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10,000, 10400

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Epic Research and here’s what they have to recommend:

Torrent Power: Buy| LTP: Rs 245.10|Target: Rs 250| Stop Loss: Rs 240| Return 2%

Tata Elxsi: LTP: Rs 1039| Target: Rs 1060| Stop Loss: Rs 1035| Return 2%

Equitas Holdings: Buy| LTP: Rs 131.40| Target: Rs 138| Stop Loss: Rs 128| Return 5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 07:01 am

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

