A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty needs to close above 11,571 for move towards 11,620

A smart recovery towards the close of the session with Sensex rising by over 200 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11500 levels comfortably.

It was a volatile day for Indian markets thanks to fall in rupee which closes just below Rs 72/$.

The index needs to close above 11,571 for it to move towards 11,620 levels.

Support on the downside is placed at 11500, 11393 levels.

Big News:

The rupee touched a fresh all-time low of Rs 72.1/$ boosted sentiment for exporting industries like IT and Pharmaceuticals.

The pharmaceutical index was the pick of the day with a whopping 3 percent gain.

Short-term concerns remain mainly due to rising crude oil prices and bond yields which will only add to the fiscal deficit.

With yields crossing 8 percent, there will be increased fiscal costs on the part of the government every year. We expect such costs to be at least Rs 6000-7000 crore, SBI said in a report.

With crude oil averaging to $76/bbl for the remaining half and average exchange rate at Rs 73/ US dollar, the extra cost could go up to Rs 45,700 crore.

If the rupee continues to depreciate, it may move RBI towards increasing the regulatory interest rates.

Technical Recommendations:

Nifty formed a Hammer-like pattern for the second day

A Hammer which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline

As long as this index remains above 11,400 levels one should retain positive bias and selectively look for long side opportunities

A breach of 11,393 shall result in resumption of the down move with a target of 11,016 kind of levels on the indices

Three levels to watch: 11393, 11620, 11760

Max Call OI: 11800, 11600, 11200

Max Put OI: 11400, 11500

Stocks in news:

L&T's ex-employee moves NCLT alleging mismanagement by firm

Bajaj Auto to increase capacity of three-wheeler plant by nearly 20 percent

L&T Technology Services to buy Bangalore-based Graphene Semiconductor for Rs 93 crore

Technical Recommendations:

We have spoken to Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd and here's what they have to recommend:

Jubilant Foodworks: Sell around Rs 1435 - 1450| LTP: Rs 1417| Target: Rs 1330| Stop loss: Rs 1495| Time frame: 15 to 21 trading session| Return: 6%

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Buy around Rs 2580 - 2530| LTP: Rs 2567| Target: Rs 2760| Stop loss: Rs 2460| Return: 7%

Tata Motors: Buy around Rs 270| LTP: Rs 269| Target: Rs 305| Stop loss: Rs 254| Return: 14%

