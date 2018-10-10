A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty must hold above 10,300 for upmove towards 10,500

Indian market wiped out gains in the last one hour of the trading session on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell by 174 points to close below 34300 while the Nifty50 saw a decline of 47 points to close at 10,301.

The rise in crude oil prices as well as fall in rupee dented sentiment. The rupee dipped to a fresh record low of Rs 74.36/$ while crude is now hovering near $85/bbl.

Tata Motors was the top Sensex loser, down 13 percent. It hit a 7-year low after JLR reported 12.3 percent YoY fall in total retail sales to 57,114 vehicles in September 2018 hit by lower demand in China. Investors lost more than Rs 8000 crore in market cap in Tata Motors.

Rupee will be one big factor to watch out in today’s trade as well. The currency closed at a fresh record low of 74.39/$ amid rising crude, trade war concerns.

Analysts attribute the fall to higher US bond yields, a trade war between the US and China along with the political turmoil in Europe.

Also, the rise in US bond yields are fuelling fears that global investors will withdraw their funds from global markets and park in US treasuries is affecting the global markets, suggest experts.

Crucial support placed at 10,200, 10300

Resistance are placed at 10,400-10500 levels

Big News:

Despite double-digit fall in Sensex and Nifty from record highs equity fund folio addition has boosted domestic mutual fund industry helping it register over 13.20 lakh more investor accounts in September, SEBI data shows.

Total investor accounts stand at 7.78 crores in September.

Equity funds added 10.90 lakh accounts last month, taking the total equity fund folios to 4.81 crores.

Fund managers attributed the addition in equity fund folios to the matured behaviour of retail investors who were seeing the market fall as an opportunity to invest their surplus money.

If you remember, The S&P BSE Sensex lost more than 2,400 points, or 6.2 percent in September — the worst fall in the month of September since 2008.

Technical View:

Technically, Nifty formed a Bearish Belt hold kind of pattern on charts

It is important for Nifty to hold above 10300 levels to witness an up move towards 10,400-10,500 levels

Supports are placed at 10,200

Three levels: 10,200, 10397, 10500

Max Call OI: 11000, 10800

Max Put OI: 10500, 10300

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

ACC: Sell| Target: Rs 1390| Stop Loss: Rs 1535| Return 6%

Exide Industries: Sell| Target: Rs 229| Stop Loss: Rs 258| Return 7%

Hindustan Unilever: Sell| Target: Rs 1424| Stop Loss: Rs 1565| Return 6%

