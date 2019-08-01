A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty must hold 11,100 for positive momentum to continue

A mild recovery on D-Street on Wednesday, but the momentum is likely to remain on the downside. The Nifty50 reclaimed 11,000 levels towards the close of the trade but was still below 200-DMA placed at 11,148.

Indian market traded cautiously in the morning but picked up momentum in the last 90 minutes of trade largely fueled by hopes of rate cut by the US Fed followed by a dovish commentary.

The final tally on D-Street: the S&P BSE Sensex up 83 points and the Nifty50 higher by 32 points at 11,118 on Wednesday.

Auto stocks will be in focus as they start declaring their monthly sales numbers for July.

There is some cheer on the monsoon front. India's monsoon rains in the week ending on July 31 were above average for the second time since the start of the season on June 1, helping farmers accelerate the planting of summer-sown crops and easing concerns of drought.

On the macro front, the government's fiscal deficit touched Rs 4.32 lakh crore for the June quarter, which is 61.4 percent of the budget estimate for 2019-20 fiscal.

And, the country's infrastructure output grew by 0.2% in June 2019 compared to the same month last year, according to core sector data released on Wednesday.

On the provisional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 1497 cr, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2479 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 53 companies will declare their results for June quarter which include names like Bharti Airtel, CEAT, Godrej Consumer, HCC, ICRA, JK Tyre, Marico, Raymond, Tata Power, and Varun Beverages.

Bharti AIrtel: Likely to report net loss of Rs 1014 cr

Godrej Consumer: PAT likely to fall by 5% YoY

Tat Power: PAT likely to grow by 18% YoY

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed 2-day lsing streak to form bullish candle| It closed below 200-DMA

The index held the psychological barrier of 11,000 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts. India VIX fell by 0.15 percent to 13.59 level.

Recovery in the second half gives hope that the positive momentum will continue in the coming sessions, but Nifty50 needs to hold 11,100 level, experts feel.

Bank Nifty drifted towards 29,550 but bounced back sharply towards 29,000. The index gained 84.40 points to close at 28,876 and formed a bullish candle on daily scale as it closed above its opening levels but forming lower lows from past two trading sessions.

Three levels: 10,999, 11145, 11250

Max Call OI: 11500, 11300

Max Put OI: 11000, 11100

Stocks in news:

Essel Group July 31 said Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund will buy an additional 11 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the company's promoters for Rs 4,224 crore. Oppenheimer held a 7.74 percent stake in Zee Entertainment as of June 30, 2019.

Eicher Motors Q1 profit plunges 22% to Rs 452 cr, subdued volume drags revenue 6 percent. Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors has reported a steep 21.6 percent year-on-year fall in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 451.8 crore, dented by subdued volume performance and weak operating income.

Agrochemical company UPL reported a 57.8 percent drop in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 220 crore, and missed analysts’ expectations, hurt by higher raw material costs, finance and deprecation even as revenues jumped.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Coal India: Buy| CMP: Rs.204.45 | Target: Rs 218|Stop Loss: Rs 195|Upside 6.62%

Britannia Industries: Sell| LTP: Rs 2605| Target: Rs 2450|Stop Loss Rs.2685| Downside 6%

Cholamandalam Investment: Buy| CMP: Rs 259.65 | Target: Rs 278| Stop Loss: Rs 249|Upside 7.10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.