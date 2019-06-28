A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty must firmly hold 11,800 to avoid bearishness

A volatile Thursday as traders rolled over their positions from June series to July series. The Sensex and Nifty50 closed 0.62 percent and 0.87 percent lower, respectively, in June series. This is the first time in last three months when indices closed the series in the red.

Rollover towards July series stood at 80 percent compared to 71 percent seen at the beginning of June series.

Nifty consolidated in a narrow range with 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) acting as a support for the index while on the higher side, 20-day moving average placed around 11850 posed a tough resistance.

The next big event to track in July series would be the Budget 2019, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 5. The likely range based on the options data is 11,500-12,000.

The Indian rupee pared initial losses and closed 8 paise higher at 69.07 against the US currency on June 27, supported by easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 196 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened the rules for disclosure of pledged shares by promoters.

Promoters of the company will have to furnish reasons if combined encumbrance crosses 20 percent of the company's equity capital.

A company's audit panels will have to be kept informed of any undisclosed encumbrance.

Experts feel that SEBI measures are in right direction to protect investor interest and get confidence back in liquid and as a category of debt mutual funds .

"I feel current NBFC crisis is making investor nervous about debt mutual funds overall and it is very important to take some hard decision to win back investor confidence and make this industry more investor friendly," Tarun Birani, Founder and CEO of TBNG Capital Advisors Ltd.

The total assets under management (AUM) of debt funds is Rs 13.24 trillion, about 51% of the total mutual fund industry AUM of Rs 25.93 trillion and liquid funds forms significant part of debt funds.

"Liquid fund as a vehicle is more for short term needs and contingency oriented planning so safety security and liquidity are primary requirement and 20% requirement in liquid asset and 20% limit in sector is a step in right direction compared to 25% earlier," said Birani.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a Shooting Star kind of pattern| The index has to hold above 11800 for the uptrend to continue

A 'Shooting Star' pattern is formed when the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels.

Nifty has to firmly hold 11,800 in coming sessions to avoid bearishness, which could take it towards 12,000, experts feel.

In the next trading session, if Nifty slips below 11,821 then it can undergo some more selling pressure with initial targets close to 11,760.

Three levels: 11800-11821, 11911, 12000

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11500, 11000

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Siemens: Buy| Target: Rs 1385| Stop Loss: Rs 1249| Upside 7%

United Spirits: Buy| Target: Rs 622| Stop Loss: Rs 554| Upside 8%

Sun Pharma: Buy| Target: Rs 423| Stop Loss: Rs 393| Upside 5%

