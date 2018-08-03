A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty may witness significant correction if it breaks below 11,210

Another day of consolidation in Indian markets, following weak global cues as well as profit booking in the market. The Sensex saw a cut of over 300 points, while the Nifty closed below 11,250 as well.

India still managed to outperform the global indices which were mired in the red with a higher percentage of losses weighed down by trade war fears.

After a status-quo policy from US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the Bank of England has raised interest rates to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent, highest level since early 2009.

Monetary tightening is likely to weigh on markets across the globe.

There may be some overdue correction in Nifty technically as we have extended in terms of price action on the upside.

The next resistance is placed at 11,380 - 11,390 which will continue to remain strong and further today's loss cements the bear's aggressiveness to defend it.

On the downside, support is seen at 11,180 - 11,200. These are levels to be watched by bulls. A close below 10900 will put further pressure on markets.

Big News:

As many as 82 companies will report their results for the quarter ended June on Friday which include companies like Berger Paints, Bharat Gears, Den Networks, JBF Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Manglam Cement, Nestle India, SAIL, Shipping Corp, SJVN, Titan Company, and VIP Industries.

Nestle India: PAT likely to grow by 53% YoY to Rs 385 crore

SAIL likely to post a net profit of Rs 538 cr| Figure are not comparable

Titan Company: PAT likely to rise by 20% YoY to Rs 298 crore

(Earnings estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold pattern; significant correction is seen if it breaks below 11,210.

Nifty50 is expected to face a litmus test at 10210-11185, and a failure to hold on to this support zone may not only intensify the selling pressure going forward but also result in prolonged time wise correction.

Three levels: 10210, 10395, 10450

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 30 percent jump in Q1 profit at Rs 1,055 crore, announces Rs 10 dividend.

ONGC posts 4 percent rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 6,143 crore; reports strong operational show.

Mahindra Logistics' Q1 net up 61 percent

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

IndusInd Bank: Buy | Target: Rs 2.204 | Stop loss: Rs 1,931 | Return: 9%

Pfizer: Buy | Target: Rs 2,910 | Stop loss: Rs 2,905 | Return: 7%

Abbott India: Buy | Target: Rs 8,498 | Stop loss: Rs 7,615 | Return: 7.5%

