you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may undergo profit booking near resistance of 11,400

The index has managed to cross 11,118 and 11,180 zones in the last two sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher which is a bullish sign.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It was a terrific Tuesday for D-Street as Sensex rallied by nearly 500 points while Nifty50 reclaimed 11,300, registering a fresh 6-month closing high.

Fireworks were seen in the banking space as NiftyBank hit a fresh record high of 28,488, led by gains in IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank.

In terms of specific stocks, many big large-cap names hit their fresh 52-week high which is a bullish sign. Stocks which hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE include names like Bajaj Holdings, Divi’s Laboratories, Bata India, RIL, Titan Company, Ipca Labs, UPL, Havells India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank etc. among others.

Amongst the broader market indices, the BSE Mid-cap ended with 0.7 percent gains while the BSE Small-cap closed in-line with the benchmark.

The market has been moving in one direction and that is up so far in March. The S&P BSE Sensex has already rallied 1668 points while Nifty surged 509 points in the same period.

The rupee on Tuesday gained 18 paise to close at more than two-month high of 69.71 against the US dollar propelled by foreign capital inflows and a weaker greenback in overseas markets.

On the institutional front, FIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2477 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 990 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

India's factory output grew 1.7 percent in January, lower than previous month's 2.4 percent, and 7.5 percent in January last year.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation to gauge business activity in the economy.

India's retail inflation stood at 2.57 percent in February, marginally higher than the previous month’s 2.05 percent, and sharply lower than 4.4 percent in the same month last year, primarily aided by low food prices.

Though the IIP has returned a lower number on a sequential basis, YTD growth rate average is still higher than the previous year.

“The lower IIP numbers and inflation slightly over 2.5% gives headroom for further monetary policy action by the central bank,” PwC India said in a note.

Technical View:

Nifty forms bullish candle for the second day in a row

The index has managed to cross 11,118 and 11,180 zones in the last two sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher which is a bullish sign

Nifty50 is nearing its logical resistance levels on the back of strong rally it may undergo some profit booking as it nears 11,400 levels.

Three levels: 11200-11227, 11320, 11400

Max Call OI: 11400, 11500

Max Put OI: 11000, 10700

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it grounded four more aircraft, taking the number to 32 which is more than a fourth of its fleet, as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors.

Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive ib Tuesday said its board has approved to buy Aurangabad Electricals Ltd (AEL) for Rs 875.6 crore.

State Bank of India has put on sale six non-performing accounts worth Rs 2,337.88 crore, which will be auctioned on March 26.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Aurobindo Pharma Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 855| Stop Loss: Rs 725| Upside 11%

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1524| Stop Loss: Rs 1270| Upside 12%

IndusInd Bank Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1702| Stop Loss: Rs 1480| Upside 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:16 am

tags #Market Cues

