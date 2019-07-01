A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may slip to 11,600, auto stocks will be in focus

The Nifty50, which had hit a record high of 12,103 on June 3, failed to keep the momentum going and closed with losses of 1.12 percent in June. The index recorded its worst fall since October 2018 when it fell by nearly 5 percent.

The index moved in a range and retested its crucial 50-days exponential moving average (EMA) for seven consecutive days in a row before bouncing back towards 11,900 levels. However, selling pressure at higher levels pushed the index below 11,800.

The index finally closed 52.70 points lower at 11,788. The index closed below its 5-day EMA, 20-EMA, as well as 13-EMA which does not augur well for the bulls.

The S&P BSE Sensex might have lost a little over 300 points or 0.8 percent in June, but the real carnage was seen in the broader market space. The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 4.2 percent and about 2 percent respectively for the month of June.

More than 70 percent of the stocks or 356 in the S&P BSE 500 index gave negative returns in the same period. As many as 21 stocks in the 356 stocks fell 20-50 percent which include names like Jet Airways, Jain Irrigations, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, and Reliance Communications, etc. among others.

On the macro front, the government's fiscal deficit touched 52 percent of the budget estimate for the full year in the first two months of 2019-20.

The fiscal deficit was 55.3 per cent of 2018-19 budget estimate in the year-ago period. In the Interim Budget passed in February, the government had estimated the fiscal deficit at Rs 7.03 lakh crore for 2019-20.

The government aims to restrict the fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of the GDP during the current fiscal, same as the last financial year.

The Indian Rupee June 28 notched a marginal 4 paise gain at 69.03 as forex market keenly awaited further cues from the high-stakes G20 summit.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 513 cr while the DIIs were net buyers for Rs 182 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks with Washington holding off new tariffs on Chinese exports, signaling a pause in the trade hostilities between the world’s two largest economies, said a Reuters report.

Trump also said that he would not lift existing import tariffs, and would also refrain from slapping new levies on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods - which would have effectively extended tariffs to everything China exports to the America, it said.

"The US and Iran, US China Trade war Tariffs and the ongoing G20 meeting. The market is awaiting any positive outcome from it while at the same time the market is also embracing for the event that is about to shape the trend for future," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bearish candle on the daily charts. It failed to close above 11800 levels.

If the index breaks its crucial support of 11,691, then it can fall below 11,600 in coming sessions, though, in the past, the index had managed many times to bounce back after moving near 11,600-11,650 levels, experts said.

Critical supports is placed around 50-day exponential moving average (11,691) while on the upside resistance placed at 11911-12000.

Three levels: 11775, 11871, 11911

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11500, 11000

Stocks in news:

Auto stocks will be in focus as automakers will start declaring their monthly sales data for June.

Reliance Home Finance has missed payment towards maturing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 400 crore to Reliance Mutal Fund on June 28, and on June 29, the NCD was extended by four months till October 31.

JSW Steel, the largest steelmaker in India, has taken a step closer in its pursuit of Asian Colour Coated Ispat, which had debts of Rs 4,900 crore and was referred to the insolvency courts.

Godrej Properties on June 29 said it has raised Rs 2,100 crore by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Axis Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

HDFC Life: Buy| LTP: Rs 464.60| Target: Rs 486| Stop Loss: Rs 448| Upside 6%

Canara Bank Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 284| Target: Rs 299| Stop Loss: Rs 271| Upside 7%

Apollo Hospitals Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,365.15| Target: Rs 1440| Stop Loss: Rs 1322| Upside 6%