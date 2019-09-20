A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may show sign of some strength if it closes above 10,845

The final tally -- the S&P BSE Sensex plunged 470 points to 36,093 while the Nifty50 closed 135 points lower at 10,704 on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged more than 400 points while witnessed a cut of more than 100 points, but managed to close above 10,700 levels on closing basis.

A terrible Thursday! US Fed hawkish outlook and slowdown woes hit Indian markets which hit a 7-month low. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 plunged more than 1 percent each. Ends At Lowest Level Since February 19

Nifty Bank also turned negative for 2019, down 415 points today. The Nifty Midcap index falls in-line with benchmarks.US Fed hawkish commentary played the spoilsport but domestic cues also played their part.

Low tax collection and IMD’s report on floods damaging crops dented the sentiment.

The S&P Energy Index plunged 2%, followed by the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index which was down 1.9%, and Banks closed 1.69% lower. Telecom index closed marginally in the green.

MACD gave a Sell signal based on MACD – Ujjivan, PFC, JustDial, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Glenmark.

FIIs has already pulled out nearly Rs 3000 cr so far in the week, and over Rs 7000 cr in September so far

On the global front, The Paris-based organization, OECD, cut almost all economic forecasts it made just four months ago, as protectionist policies take an increasing toll on confidence and investment, and risks continue to mount on financial markets. It sees world growth at a mere 2.9% this year.

The rupee dropped 10 paise to close at 71.34 against the US dollar on September 19 as heavy selling in domestic equities, unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices kept investors edgy.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 892 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 645 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

GST Council meeting will be in focus

The GST Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held on September 20, is likely to have more importance amid lot of expectations from industrialists from various sectors due to growth slowdown. In fact, the outcomes of the meet will be important for giving direction to the economy.

The council is expected to have a discussion on possible rate rationalisation on automobiles, biscuits, real estate and hotels.

FMCG, tax rates on Rs 100 per KG biscuits might be reduced from the current 18 percent to 12 percent.

Reports suggested that reduction in GST rate for auto is unlikely due to expected sharp revenue loss for government when the tax collection missed target and oil prices rising.

But experts still feel the government can think of losing revenue for short-to-medium term, then they can roll back.

GST Council will also take up the proposal of linking new GST Registration with Aadhar. The council is likely to give a go-ahead to this proposal, the official added.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on charts| Deploy sell on rise strategy

Upside is seen capped at 10,800- 10,845 levels while a close above 10,845 can be considered as initial sign of some strength for near term.

Trading below crucial short term moving average

Three crucial levels: 10637, 10670, 10845, 10900

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 10800, 10600

Stocks in news:

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) September 19 said it has withdrawn its repo-rate linked home loan product scheme, according to several reports.

Morgan Credits (MCPL) on September 19 said it has sold 2.3 percent stake in Yes Bank. MCPL held about 3.03 percent stake in the bank.

Punjab National Bank will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IndiaNivesh Securities Limited and here’s what they have to recommend:

Apollo Tyres: Sell| LTP: Rs 175 | Target: Rs 168 |Stop Loss: Rs.183 | Downside 4%

Bata India: Sell| LTP: Rs 1,530 | Target: Rs 1,450 |Stop Loss: Rs 1,580| Downside 5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.