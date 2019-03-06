A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may hit 11,080 if index closes decisively above 11,000

What a day for India markets! We witnessed a strong session which took Nifty50 above 10900-10950 levels while Sensex climbed 36400 levels.

Positive services PMI data, rise in rupee boosted the sentiments. The broader markets continued their outperformance for the fourth straight session in a row.

Traction was seen in high beta names as both Small & Midcap indices outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed 2.01 percent higher while the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 3.1 percent compared to 1.05 percent rise in Sensex.

Tecnically, the S&P BSE Sensex closed above its 200-DMA placed around 36,071 while Nifty50 also climbed above its long term average placed at 10,863 which is a positive news for the bulls.

Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor at CNBC-TV18 in an interview said that Indian stock market usually makes a move before elections one way or the other.

"If there is a pre-election rally it will be a sentiment rally and usually pre-election rallies are not clever rallies; they are gut rallies,” he said.

The rupee rebounded by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar Tuesday largely driven by positive macro data and easing crude prices.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian market for Rs 751 crore while the DIIs also remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 580 crore, provisional data showed.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle for the second day in a row on the daily charts

If the index decisively closes above 11,000 then the next target could be 11,080, experts said, adding the immediate support exists at 10,888.

Three levels: 10817, 10994, 11100

Max Call OI: 11500, 11000

Max Put OI: 10700, 10600

India VIX fell by 3.76 percent to 15.65 levels. Now, VIX needs to continue to hold below 16-15 zones to get the smooth ride in the market.

Stocks in news:

Telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have paid the government about Rs 6,000 crore in spectrum dues slated for March 03, but debt-ridden Reliance Communications has so far not deposited its dues of Rs 21.5 crore, sources said.

Leading cigarette maker ITC has increased the price of three brands - Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan. The Kolkata-headquartered company has increased the prices by about 7 percent to 14 percent.

Apollo Tyres, the country's second-largest tyre manufacturer by tonnage, has lined up capital expenditure of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore for coming financial year.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Muthoot Finance Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 635| Stop Loss: Rs 525| Upside 12%

Godrej Industries Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 540| Stop Loss: Rs 470| Upside 9%

AIA Engineering Limited: Buy| Target: Rs1985| Stop Loss: Rs 1650| Upside 12%

