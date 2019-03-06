App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 07:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may hit 11,080 if index closes decisively above 11,000

India VIX fell by 3.76 percent to 15.65 levels. Now, VIX needs to continue to hold below 16-15 zones to get the smooth ride in the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

What a day for India markets! We witnessed a strong session which took Nifty50 above 10900-10950 levels while Sensex climbed 36400 levels.

Positive services PMI data, rise in rupee boosted the sentiments. The broader markets continued their outperformance for the fourth straight session in a row.

Traction was seen in high beta names as both Small & Midcap indices outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed 2.01 percent higher while the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 3.1 percent compared to 1.05 percent rise in Sensex.

related news

Tecnically, the S&P BSE Sensex closed above its 200-DMA placed around 36,071 while Nifty50 also climbed above its long term average placed at 10,863 which is a positive news for the bulls.

Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor at CNBC-TV18 in an interview said that Indian stock market usually makes a move before elections one way or the other.

"If there is a pre-election rally it will be a sentiment rally and usually pre-election rallies are not clever rallies; they are gut rallies,” he said.

The rupee rebounded by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar Tuesday largely driven by positive macro data and easing crude prices.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian market for Rs 751 crore while the DIIs also remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 580 crore, provisional data showed.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle for the second day in a row on the daily charts

If the index decisively closes above 11,000 then the next target could be 11,080, experts said, adding the immediate support exists at 10,888.

Three levels: 10817, 10994, 11100

Max Call OI: 11500, 11000

Max Put OI: 10700, 10600

India VIX fell by 3.76 percent to 15.65 levels. Now, VIX needs to continue to hold below 16-15 zones to get the smooth ride in the market.

Stocks in news:

Telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have paid the government about Rs 6,000 crore in spectrum dues slated for March 03, but debt-ridden Reliance Communications has so far not deposited its dues of Rs 21.5 crore, sources said.

Leading cigarette maker ITC has increased the price of three brands - Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan. The Kolkata-headquartered company has increased the prices by about 7 percent to 14 percent.

Apollo Tyres, the country's second-largest tyre manufacturer by tonnage, has lined up capital expenditure of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore for coming financial year.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Muthoot Finance Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 635| Stop Loss: Rs 525| Upside 12%

Godrej Industries Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 540| Stop Loss: Rs 470| Upside 9%

AIA Engineering Limited: Buy| Target: Rs1985| Stop Loss: Rs 1650| Upside 12%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 07:15 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Shell-shocked Real Madrid Knocked Out of Champions League by Brilliant ...

Ayodhya Case: SC to Decide Today if Mediation Has 'One Per Cent Chance ...

SC to Hear Pleas Seeking Review of Rafale Verdict in Open Court Today

Bairstow Powers England to Win in Opening T20I

India vs Australia | Kohli The Difference Between The Teams in Second ...

WATCH | Shankar Can Be a Match Winner For India: Nehra

All Political Parties Batted for Joint Polls in J&K, Says CEC

India vs Australia | Kohli's Skill and Preparation Sets Him Apart From ...

Sedition Charge Dropped Against Bulandshahr Violence Accused, Claims L ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Indian Navy calls Pakistan's claim of thwarting submarine's attempt to ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

All England Championships 2019: Indian contingent's dependence on Sain ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Kylie Jenner beats Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s youngest se ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.