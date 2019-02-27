A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may hit 11,000 if crucial level of 10,900 is crossed

It was not a terrible Tuesday but definitely, a volatile one as Nifty opened sharply lower after news of airstrike by Indian Air Force on PoK based terror camps but managed to recoup losses towards the close of the trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex failed to hold on to 36,000 but bounced back more than 250 points after hitting a low of 35,714 in intraday trade on Tuesday. The Nifty50 also managed to reclaim 10800 towards the close of the trade after hitting a low of 10,729.

The bounce back from the lows suggests that bulls have not given up, and even on technical charts Nifty formed a Bullish Candle as it closed higher than the opening level.

The broader markets BSE Midcap and Smallcap also ended with losses of 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

On the sector front, most indices witnessed selling pressure, except Auto and Oil & Gas which ended marginally in the green. Realty, Banking, and Capital Goods were amongst the top losers.

On the macro front, fiscal deficit touched 121.5 percent of the full-year revised target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore at the end of January on account of lower revenue collections, government data showed.

The rupee on Tuesday snapped its gains of previous two sessions and closed 10 paise lower at 71.07 to the US dollar amid fears of an escalation in geopolitical tensions following Indian fighter jets’ air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1674 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 720 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

Anecdotal evidence suggests that markets have always taken geopolitical events in their stride and investors have not lost money, on the contrary, the period created wealth for investors.

Not all terrorist attacks or military actions lead to losses in the equity market. Last two decade’s data suggests many-a-times, the market is unaffected by the news of terrorist attacks or military actions, at least immediately.

During the Kargil conflict in 1999, the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — gained 33 percent each. During the 3-month conflict, the Sensex rallied 1,115 points and Nifty surged 319 points.

Similarly, even during the attacks in Mumbai in 2008, the market reaction was surprising. The Sensex surged about 400 points in two-day trade during the attack. The Nifty rallied 100 points even as Mumbai was burning.

Experts, who Moneycontrol spoke to, said the reaction to such events is mostly knee-jerk, but the long-term trend is not affected.

Technical View:

The Nifty snapped four-day winning streak to close in the red, but formed bullish candle intraday as the closing price is higher than the opening price.

Considering the recovery from day's low amid volatility, the 10,900 is crucial levels for bulls which if Nifty crosses then 11,000 could be a possible target, experts said.

Three levels: 10729, 10888, 10950

Max Call OI: 11000, 10900

Max Put OI: 10400, 10500

Stocks in news:

Drug firm Lupin on February 26 said it has launched in the US Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne.

Tata Steel on Tuesday said its board has approved plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Luxury hospitality chain Hotel Leelaventure on February 26 said that its debt owner JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (JMFARC) has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against it.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Tata Consultancy Services: Buy| LTP: Rs 2032| Target: Rs 2200| Stop Loss: Rs 1920| Upside 8%

Bajaj Finserv: Buy| LTP: Rs 6427| Target: Rs 7000| Stop Loss: Rs 6050| Upside 9%

Rural Electrification Corporation: Buy| LTP: Rs 134.30| Target: Rs 146| Stop Loss: Rs 9%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.