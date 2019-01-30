A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may hit 10,500 if bears take control of D-street

Well, after a manic Monday we got volatile Tuesday. Yes, it was a volatile day of trade for D-Street, but the good part is that we bounced back from lows of 10583 on Tuesday which made a ‘Long Legged Doji’ kind of candle on charts.

Can we say the market is out of the woods? Well, maybe not as volatility may extend in the coming days due to the union budget, F&O expiry as well as US Fed policy outcome.

With expiry insight, we saw some short covering from lower levels in lower strikes, and if the index stays below 10700 levels chances of a bounce is possible.

But, if bears take control over D-Street on Wednesday, chances of levels closer to 10500-10550 is possible before we see some stability.

Remember, on the global front we have US Fed policy meeting outcome which is scheduled to come out post market hours on Wednesday. Most experts feel that US Fed is likely to stay put on rates but a future commentary on rates will be watched.

The Indian rupee ended flat at 71.11 against the US dollar, with the focus shifting to the Fed policy meet and US-China trade talks.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 354 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 81 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

As many as 88 companies will report their results for quarter ended December which include names like Jubilant FoodWorks, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, LIC Housing Finance etc. among others.

Jubilant FoodWorks: PAT likely to grow by 13% YoY

Bajaj Auto: PAT likely to grow by 11.8% YoY

Indian Oil: PAT likely to grow by 78% YoY

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical Recommendations:

Nifty formed a Long Legged Doji candle on the daily charts

A doji has equal Open and Close that indicates that despite the move in a direction to make a low or high the close is almost equivalent to open that sets out the sentiment as completely indecisive. Hence a follow-up move post this pattern is very important.

Nifty has been making lower lows from the last six trading sessions and is holding below its 50 DEMA as made the lowest level of this month.

It has to hold above 10650 and to cross above 10700 zones to form a short term reversal pattern else weakness could continue in the market. Support exists at 10580 and then 10535 levels.

Three levels: 10583, 10690, 10800

Max Call OI: 11000, 10900

Max Put OI: 10500, 10600

Stocks in news:

Bank of Baroda posted a 321.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its December quarter net profit at Rs 471.21 crore on strong growth in interest income and improved asset quality.

Private lender Axis Bank reported 131 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 1,681 crore, beating market estimates. Net interest income (NII) was up 18 percent at Rs 5603.6 crore versus Rs 4,732 crore in Q3FY18.

HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported a 19 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 2,611 crore for December quarter. It was up 2.8 per cent on a sequential basis.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities Ltd and here’s what they recommend:

Mindtree: Buy| Target: Rs 976| Stop Loss: Rs 840| Upside 9%

RBL Bank: Sell| Target: Rs 525| Stop Loss: Rs 580| Downside 6%

Colgate Palmolive (India): Sell| Target: Rs 1210| Stop Loss: Rs 1315| Downside 5%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.