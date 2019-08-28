A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty may head towards 11,181 if it sustains above 11,049

Terrific Tuesday as the bull run continued on D-Street for the third straight day in a row. The index closed pared some gains from high but managed to close above 11,100 on the Nifty while Sensex recorded strong gains of nearly 150 points.

However, momentum seems to be fizzling out, suggest experts. Hence, it will be crucial for Nifty to hold on to 11,049 levels which was the intraday low formed in Tuesday's session.

Investor sentiment got a fillip as expectations of additional stimulus grew stronger after the Reserve Bank of India decided to pay a huge dividend to the government while the positive momentum built after the Finance Minister's announcements on August 23 persisted.

Commenting on the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, William Foster, Vice President, Sovereign Risk Group, Moody's Investors Service said GDP growth rate will pick up next fiscal year to 6.8 percent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped nearly Rs 5 lakh cr in the last three sessions.

Going forward, the market participants would keep a close watch on currency movement and upcoming Q1FY20 GDP data, and August F&O expiry on Thursday.

And, on the global front, tensions between US-China is likely to induce volatility into the Indian markets as well as crude oil prices.

The rupee on August 27 spurted by 54 paise, its biggest single-day gain in more than five months, to close at a one-week high of 71.48 against the US dollar, boosted by positive sentiment over the fiscal situation.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 923 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1272 cr, provisional data showed.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Doji kind of candle on the daily charts.

The index formed Doji candle on daily charts indicating indecisiveness among traders about further direction.

In Wednesday's trading session, if the index sustains above 11,049, it can be expected to initially head towards 11,181.

Three levels: 11049, 11,141, 11200

Max Call OI: 11200, 11300

Max Put OI: 11000, 10800

Stocks in news:

Maruti Suzuki India chairman R.C. Bhargava said on Tuesday that the company had not renewed the contracts of 3,000 temporary employees, as the automaker battled rising inventory amid a slowdown in demand.

SpiceJet announced a four-day flash sale, called Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale, through which consumers can book all-inclusive domestic air tickets at price as low as Rs 1,299.

IDBI Bank: Rating Agency S&P placed bank on credit watch negative due to capital breach.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Indraprastha Gas: Buy| Target: Rs 359| Stop Loss: Rs 305| Upside 10%

Dabur India: Buy| Target: Rs 466| Stop Loss: Rs 415| Upside 7%

Voltas: Buy| Target: Rs 671| Stop Loss: Rs 584| Upside 9%

