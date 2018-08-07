A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty may consolidate around current level, maintain buy on dips approach

Another day of record highs for markets but the momentum fizzled out slightly towards the close. But, benchmark indices did manage to hit a fresh record closing high.

What really stood out for was the listing of HDFC AMC. The stock eventually closed with a gain of 65% on the issue price at 1,100 at Rs 1815.95.

The beginning was upbeat but profit taking in index majors capped upside as the session progressed. Noticeable buying interest in midcap and smallcap pack kept the participants busy.

We may see some consolidation in Nifty around the current level prior to further rise. However, there'll be no shortage of trading opportunities on the stock specific front, thanks to prevailing earnings season.

Traders should stay with the trend and maintain "buy on dips" approach.

The Nifty has potential to tap at the short-term target of 11450. If the bulls manage to surpass the level of 11450 on closing basis then they can ride the trend further till 11640.

On the other hand, 11368-11336 shall act as an immediate support area with crucial support at 11,234.

Big News:

Corporate results will be in focus on Tuesday. As many as 138 companies will report their results for the quarter ended June which include companies like Adani Enterprises, AU Small Finance, Bombay Dyeing, Prataap Snacks, Inox Wind, Motherson Sumi, Punjab National Bank, and PTC India among others.

Motherson Sumi: PAT likely to grow by 27% on YoY to Rs 451 crore

Punjab National Bank: The bank likely to report a net loss of Rs 2363 crore

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

The index has to hold above 11,400 levels on closing basis for the momentum to continue.

Three levels: 11250, 11427, 11450-11500

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways announces 9-day Independence Day sale amid operational woes

Adani Power Q1 net loss widens to Rs 825.2 crore; revenues fall to Rs 3,829 crore

The board of ONGC has, for the second time in just over a month, approved selling its entire 49 percent stake in helicopter service provider Pawan Hans alongside government's privatisation bid, officials with direct knowledge of the development said.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Kalyani Steel: Buy | LTP: Rs 282 | Target: Rs. 305 | Stop loss: Rs 270 | Return 8%

UPL: Buy | LTP: Rs 656| Target: Rs. 690 | Stop loss: Rs 635 | Return 5%

Deepak Nitrite: Buy | LTP: 250| Target: Rs 280 | Stop loss: Rs 235 | Return 12%

