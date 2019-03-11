A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty likely to test 11,200-11300 as long as index stays above 11000

There was plenty of action for a holiday-shortened week. The Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the weekly charts for the week ended March 8.

Well, for Friday, it was a day of profit booking on D-Street weighed down by muted global cues but Nifty50 and Sensex both managed to close above their crucial support levels. The Nifty50 closed above 11000 while Sensex held on to 36,650.

On a weekly basis, Nifty50 closed with gains of 1.5 percent while the Sensex rallied over 600 points or 1.6 percent for the week ended 8 March.

In the coming week, the market will watch out for CPI, WPI data. On the International front, investors will watch out for US Retail sales on Monday and China Markets’ Industrial Production.

The Indian rupee closed near to Friday’s low at 70.15 per dollar, down 15 paise versus Thursday's close of 70 per dollar.

On the institutional front, FPI were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1095 crore while DIIs remained net sellers to the tune of Rs 470 crore, provisional data showed.

Oil prices fell about 1 percent on March 8 after disappointing US job growth revived concerns about a slowing global economy and weaker demand for oil.

Big News:

The Nifty50 closed above 11,000 for the first time since September 2018. The index closed at 11,143 for the week ended September 21, 2018.

The index also posted its best weekly gains since November 2018. The Nifty50 rose over 3 percent for the week ended November 30, 2018, data showed.

However, the big trend was seen in the broader market which outperformed benchmark indices for the second consecutive week in a row.

The S&P BSE small-cap index rose 3.9 percent while the S&P BSE mid-cap index rallied a little over 2 percent for the week ended March 8.

The S&P BSE small-cap index which rose over 4 percent in just 4 days saw as many as 154 stocks rallying 10-40 percent which includes names like V-Mart, Astral Poly, Vinati Organics, Sagar Cements, JK Cement, Avanti Feeds, Birla Corporation, Aarti Drugs, Repco Home Finance, Vakrangee, Kwality, Tree House Education among others.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on daily charts but formed a bullish candle on a weekly basis

Bulls are in an advantageous position despite weak price behaviour of the last three sessions on the daily chart, suggest experts

As long as Nifty sustains above 11,000 levels bulls can read last 3 sessions of price behaviour as a temporary pause in the current upswing and remain optimistic and look for initial targets of 11,200-11300 levels

India VIX fell by 2.29 percent to 14.94 levels. Now, VIX has to continue to hold below 16-15 zones to get the smooth ride in the market.

Three levels: 11008, 11049, 11100

Max Call OI: 11500, 11300

Max Put OI: 11000, 10800

Stocks in news:

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed penalties worth Rs 71 crore on 36 public, private and foreign banks for non-compliance with various directions on time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT operations. This includes banks like Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, SBI and YES Bank.

State-owned Syndicate Bank on Friday said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 percent for various tenors.

Jet Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal’s stake will come down to 17 percent from the current 51 percent, sources based story from a news website.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

ITD Cementation: Buy| LTP: Rs 122.70| Target: Rs 142| Stop Loss: Rs 112| Upside 16%

Petronet LNG: Buy| LTP: Rs 233.90| Target: Rs 255| Stop Loss: Rs 223| Upside 9%

