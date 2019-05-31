A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty likely to show upmove towards 12,300-12,500 in the coming weeks

A volatile day for Indian markets but the good part is that bulls remained in control of D-Street. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by over 300 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11900 levels on closing basis.

The index rose 2.6 percent in May series to close at 11,945, a fresh record closing high. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 2.8 percent while NiftyBank rallied 6.7 percent in the same period.

Data suggests that fresh long positions were formed at low base of open interest and good rollovers indicates that most of the same got carried forward to June expiry.

Rollover in Nifty stood at 71.93 percent for June series, which is better than its quarterly average of 69.46 percent. However, the open interest decreased by 4.05 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Going forward, 11500 - 11400 would act as strong support for Nifty; while resistance can be seen around 12500 – 12600 levels.

Looking at the overall derivatives activity, we are expecting a continuation in ongoing optimism towards 12300 – 12500 in the coming weeks, suggest experts.

At the current juncture, we are witnessing long rollovers in stocks like SRF, L&T, NCC, Mannapuram Finance, SBI, JustDial, BEML, etc.

Stocks which added shorts in May series and the same got rolled to coming month are PC Jeweller, DHFL, Cadila Healthcare, Escorts, Motherson Sumi, Reliance Infra and Balkrishna Industries, etc.

The rupee May 30 fell marginally by 4 paise to close at 69.87 against the US currency, extending its decline for a third straight day, due to a stronger dollar and investors awaiting the allocation of key portfolios in the newly elected government.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1664 crore while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1122 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Macro data will be in focus… GDP as well as Infrastructure output data for April is scheduled to come out post market hours later today

Most experts feel that there is a high likelihood that the GDP growth could have slipped below 7 percent.

A Reuters survey of economists forecast growth slipped to 6.3 percent annually in the three months ending in March, its slowest pace in six quarters.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which has cut policy rates by 50 basis points this year, is expected to cut the repo rate by a further 25 basis points at its June 4-6 meeting, bringing it to 5.75%, the lowest since July 2010, added the Reuters report.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

India VIX fell 4.88 percent to 15.61, which suggests that now short term stability and formation of higher bases could be seen in the market, experts added.

In the event of a breakout above 12041 – the rally could get extended towards 12160-12200

A weakness shall have confirmed on a close below 11836

Three levels: 11859, 11968, 12041

Max Call OI: 12500, 12000

Max Put OI: 11500, 11000

Stocks in news:

Mining major Coal India Ltd May 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6024.23 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, a jump of 362 per cent over Rs 1302.63 crore, the post-tax profit of the corresponding period last year.

Hospitality major EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, May 30 reported a 77.25 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 12.77 crore for the quarter ended March 2019 due to an exceptional item.

GMR Infrastructure suffered a loss of Rs 2,341.25 crore on a consolidated basis in the March 2019 quarter, owing to impairment losses of some of the power assets, the airport-to-energy conglomerate said in a filing with bourses Thursday.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

TCS: Buy | Target: Rs 2253| Stop Loss: Rs 2093| Upside 5%

Bajaj Finserv: Buy| Target: Rs 8638| Stop Loss: Rs 8026| Upside 5%

HDFC Life: Buy| Target: Rs 461| Stop Loss: Rs 422| Upside 6%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.