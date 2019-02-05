App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 07:23 AM IST

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty likely to show major upmove only on a close above 10,987

As long as Nifty sustains above 10,813 one can retain positive stance on the indices but a major sustainable move should be expected only on a close above 10,987 levels, suggest experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
What a turnaround saw on D-Street. The Nifty50 recouped losses and managed to reclaim 10900 towards the close while Sensex rallied by over 100 points. So, we can safely say there were no Monday blues.

The final tally on D-Street --- the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 113 points to close at 36,582 while the Nifty50 added 18 points to close at 10,912.

However, most analysts are still suggesting investors to be cautious before they plan to go long in the index. Largecaps are in the relatively safe zone but there was mayhem on stock specific front and the current positioning Nifty is not reflecting the actual underlying sentiment.

Analysts advise traders to avoid averaging long making positions and preferring options instead of naked futures for short term trading.

The market rallied on the back of consumption and private banks which are both beneficiaries from the Interim Budget 2019. The market is also looking at the upcoming RBI policy, hoping for a change in stance from ‘Calibrated Tightening’ to ‘Neutral’.

Fall in rupee and slight rise seen in crude oil prices could weigh on D-Street. The rupee on Monday dropped by 55 paise to close at 71.80 to the US dollar, the lowest level since December 17, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review meet.

On the institutional front, FPI and DII were net sellers in Indian markets to the tune of Rs 112 crore, and Rs 65 crore respectively, according to provisional data.

On the earnings front, 141 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday which includes names like ACC, Apollo Tyres, CESC, LT Foods, Dish TV India, GAIL India, Marico, Punjab National Bank, Sobha Ltd, Tata Chemicals, and Usha Martin.

ACC Ltd: PAT likely to rise by 33% YoY to Rs 227 crore

PNB: The PSU bank is likely to report a loss of Rs 704 crore

Tata Chemicals: PAT likely to fall by 31% YoY to Rs 314 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

The Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

Three crucial levels: 10,814, 10927, 10983-11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 10700, 10500

We spoke to HDFC Securities Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Reliance Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 1290| Target: Rs. 1385| Stop-Loss Rs 1230| Return 7%

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 1272| Target: Rs 1370| Stop-Loss: Rs 1220| Return 8%

Jubilant Foodworks: Buy| LTP: Rs 1396| Target: Rs 1535 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1300| Return 10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 07:20 am

