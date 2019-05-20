App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty likely to see gap up opening, rally towards 11,500

A close above 11,350-11,400 on the Nifty 50 has opened room for the index to rally towards 11,500 levels in the short term, experts said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was a volatile week for Indian markets but bulls ultimately managed to take control. But, rest assured, this week could see wild gyrations as markets will react to Exit Polls on Monday, as well as Election Poll results on Mat 23rd.

Both Sensex, and Nifty climb over 1% for the week ended May 17 but broader market underperformer. Most experts feel that if we get a favourable outcome in the poll results there could be a possibility that attention could shift to midcaps stocks.

In the week gone by, the Nifty50 reclaimed 11400 levels on a closing basis while the S&P BSE Sensex had a touch and go moment with 38,000.

related news

Most experts suggest that the move could be largely led by short-covering.

Investors’ wealth in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE rose by 1.4 lakh crore in a single session. The average market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies rose to Rs 146.59 lakh crore on May 17 compared to Rs 145.22 lakh crore recorded on Wednesday on the BSE.

According to an Exit Poll conducted by Network 18 suggest that BJP is likely to gather over 300 seats. Republic-CVoter see BJP hitting 287 while Congress gaining about 128 seats.

Experts feel that anything above 270 on May 23rd will be positive for markets. The kneejerk reaction could take the index higher by over 100 points but the gap-up is unlikely to sustain.

On the macro front, snapping its three-session winning streak, the rupee Friday declined by 20 paise to close at 70.23 against the US dollar as rising crude oil prices and recent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

On the institutional front, FPI were net sellers in Indian markets for 1057 crore while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1809 crore, provisional data showed.

Overseas investors have pulled out a net amount of Rs 6,399 crore from the Indian capital markets in May so far on the back of election-related uncertainty and the US-China trade tensions. Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net buyers for three consecutive months.

Big News:

As many as 86 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended March later today which include names like Astral Poly, Bharat Forge, BPCL, HEG, Jindal Stainless, Kitex Garments, Tata Motors, Torrent Pharma, United Breweries etc. among others.

Tata Motors: PAT likely to fall by over 60% YoY to Rs 1210 crore

Torrent Pharma: PAT likely to by 2.4% YoY to Rs 271 crore

BPCL: PAT likely to fall by 16% YoY to Rs 70 crore

HPCL: PAT likely to fall by 20% YoY to Rs 1383 crore

(All the estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, and a Hammer like candle on the weekly charts

It broke above crucial resistance levels in just one trading session

A close above 11,350-11,400 on the Nifty 50 has opened room for the index to rally towards 11,500 levels in the short term, suggest experts. However, selling pressure could continue in case the index closes below 11,259.

Three levels: 11100, 11259, 11550

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has acquired 30.50 percent stake in mid-sized software services firm NIIT Technologies Ltd for about Rs 2,627 crore, a regulatory filing said on May 18.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has reported a 44 percent year-on-year jump in its Q4 FY19 net profit at Rs 434.4 crore. Revenue rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 4,016.6 crore.

Pesticides maker UPL May 17 reported a 72 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 206 crore for March 2019 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 737 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here's what they have to recommend:

HDFC: Buy| LTP: Rs 1993.65| Target: Rs 2040-2050| Stop Loss: Rs 1960| Upside 3%

ICICI Lombard: Buy| LTP: Rs 1120| Target: Rs 1218| Stop Loss: Rs 1064| Upside 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 20, 2019 07:19 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Nick ...

Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor anniversary: Here’s how love blossomed be ...

When Aditi Rao Hydari had to make out with a complete stranger at a fi ...

PM Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit has exploded on the Internet

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui cuts two cakes on his birthday; the act ...

Have you seen Aaradhya Bachchan’s rocking performance on Ranveer Sin ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff can run like a cheetah to hog his ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Harbhajan Singh queues up to cast his vote i ...

Deepika Padukone is back from Cannes; check her 'latex' pictures here!

Eleven Killed as Gunmen Open Fire in a Bar in Brazil: Officials

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results ...

BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 R ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Muscat-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Passenger Suf ...

Congress May Fail to Capitalise on Assembly Poll Win in Rajasthan as P ...

BJP's Act East Policy May Bring Favourable Returns as Exit Polls Predi ...

Tamil Nadu May Prove to be Face-saver for UPA as Pollsters Predict Con ...

BJP Likely to Come Back with Thumping Majority in MP as Pollsters Pred ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll predicts 42-45 seats ...

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll shows BJP regaining mom ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to surge higher on exi ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 20: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, Inter ...

Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil

Top brokerage calls for May 20: CLSA, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley ex ...

Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters say BJP-led NDA will return; Mamata ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Who's made it to the finale, and h ...

Indian Women's League 2019: Goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq aims to change per ...

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's 'dissent' is reflective of a stro ...

Donald Trump's planned immigration policy focuses on retaining merit; ...

Exit polls, election outcome to set tone for markets; Sebi, stock exch ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist - sour ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.