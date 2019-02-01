A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty likely to remain rangebound; all eyes on Interim Budget

What a day for D-Street! Bulls took control of D-Street from the word go as both Sensex and Nifty reclaimed crucial resistance levels on the January expiry day. The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 36,100 while the Nifty50 closed a shade below 10800 levels.

It was a day which belonged to the bulls as sharp rebound on expiry day caught bears completely off-guard and induced short coverings.

The final tally on D-Street – The S&P BSE Sensex closed 537 points higher at 36,129 while the Nifty50 rose 143 points up to close at 10,795.

The Nifty managed to close above the crucial 10,800 mark ahead of the interim budged which is a good sign for the bulls. The government might look to boost the rural and agri-sector ahead of the general election.

Most experts expect the government to go in for a populist Budget however market participants will closely weigh in the risk of a higher fiscal deficit and its impact on the market.

The sharp move supported by short covering could well take Nifty towards its crucial resistance towards 10930 levels. But, investors should brace for some volatility.

Last 10 years' data for Budget Day suggests that bears have dominated D-Street in the past 6 out of the 10 years. In 2009, Sensex fell nearly 6 percent, followed by 2013 when it fell 1.5 percent, and in 2012, 2016, 2014, and 2018 it slipped less than 1 percent.

On the other hand, Sensex rose only in 4 out of the last 10 years on the Budget day.

The rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.86 against the dollar in opening trade on Thursday, driven by weakening of the greenback in overseas markets after the Federal Reserve kept interest rate unchanged.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 3006 crore while on the other hand DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1634 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

Apart from the Interim Budget earnings will also be in focus. As many as 72 companies will be declaring their results for December quarter which include names like Berger Paints, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, EID Parry, Jubilant LifeSciences, National Fertilisers, Rajesh Exports, State Bank of India, and Titan Company Ltd.

SBI: The public sector bank is likely to report a loss of Rs 5336 crore

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: PAT likely to grow by 14% YoY to Rs 1.3 crore

Titan Company: PAT likely to grow by 30% YoY to Rs 368 crore

(All the estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Long White Day on daily charts

The index reclaimed its 50 DEMA and formed big bullish candle, which resembles a Long White Day kind of formation on the daily charts.

If the momentum continues from Thursday's rally then the market could head towards its upper end of consolidation range (10,950), but as it is a Budget day, there could be rangebound trade, experts said.

India VIX fell by 4.08 percent to 17.12 levels. Volatility has to cool down below 16 zones to get a decisive range breakout else it may again get stuck at higher zones near to 10,985 levels.

Three levels: 10678, 10838, 10930

Max Call OI: 11000, 11200

Max Put OI: 10700, 10400

Stocks in news:

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, has reported a 21 percent on year decline in third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 1,574 crore due to lower commodity prices and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 72 percent drop in consolidated net income for the three months ended December 2018 at about Rs 86 crore amid market turbulence triggered by cut-throat competition. The net income stood at Rs 306 crore in the same period of the previous year.

FMCG major Dabur India reported healthy numbers for October-December quarter as earnings beat analyst expectations on Thursday. Consolidated profit grew by 10.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 366 crore, which was ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 357 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIdirect.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

HCL Technologies: Buy| LTP: Rs 1006| Target: Rs 1125| Stop Loss: Rs 935| Upside 11%| Time Frame 6 months

Hindustan Unilever: Buy| LTP: Rs 1756| Target: 1995| Stop Loss: Rs 1645| Upside 13%| Time Frame 6 months

