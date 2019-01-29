App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 07:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty likely to face pressure around 10590-10620, focus should be on consumption stocks

Analyst advises investors to position themselves in consumption stocks as well as rural-focused sectors which are likely to benefit the most from the Interim Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Monday blues for D-Street! Yes, after falling over 1 percent in the week gone by, bears maintained their hold on D-Street and pushed Sensex and Nifty lower by another 1% on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed below its crucial support at 36000 while Nifty50 broke below 10700 levels. As we approach expiry and Interim Budget, volatility is likely to increase further.

The news of possible widening of fiscal deficit and continuous outflow of foreign funds further dented the participants' mood. Traders should align their positions accordingly and prefer hedged trades, suggest experts.

related news

Nifty likely to face pressure around 10620 - 10590. The Highest OI for the month stands at 10500 in terms of Put OI, and 11000 in terms of Call OI, options data showed.

Earnings have not been able to lift sentiments on D-Street, and investors should now be more stock specific as we head towards the big event. Analyst advises investors to position themselves in consumption stocks as well as rural-focused sectors which are likely to benefit the most from the Interim Budget.

The rupee on Monday inched up 7 paise to 71.10 against the dollar amid selling of the greenback. The rupee Friday weakened by 10 paise to close at 71.17.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 223 crore, and DIIs were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 92 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 70 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, HCL Technologies, HDFC, KEC International, Mahanagar Gas, OBC, Tata Coffee, Tata Steel, and Welspun Enterprises etc. among others.

Axis Bank: PAT likely to rise by 80% YoY to Rs 104 crore

HDFC: PAT likely to fall by 2.6% YoY to Rs 1940 crore

Tata Steel: PAT likely to rise by 11% YoY to Rs 1.7 crore

Technical View:

Nifty formed a large bearish candle on daily charts

From short term perspective, 10535 & 10333 shall be the key levels to watch out for on the downside

On the upside, 10800-10830 will act as a key resistance zone.

India VIX moved up by 6.83% at 18.90 levels. A sudden spike in VIX with lower Put Call Ratio indicates a limited upside in the market as the index has broken immediate support zones.

Three levels: 10630, 10804, 10930

Max Call OI: 11000, 10900

Max Put OI: 10500, 10700

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Wipro: Buy| LTP: Rs 355| Target: Rs 385| Stop-Loss: Rs 335| Return 8%

Engineers India: Sell| LTP: Rs 114| Target: Rs 102| Stop-Loss: Rs 122| Return 11%

Eicher Motors: Sell| LTP: Rs 19900| Target: Rs 18400| Stop-Loss: Rs 21000|Return 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 07:15 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
