A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty likely to be volatile ahead of F&O expiry

A strong day for Indian markets as Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,947.18 on Wednesday but witnessed profit booking towards the close of the session. But, it still managed to end at a fresh record closing high.

The Nifty5o closed flat with a slight negative bias and is just 40 points away from hitting a fresh record high above 11,171.

Consequently, the index posted a negative daily close after three consecutive positive sessions.

Being the expiry day: investors should brace for some volatility on either side.

Nifty rollover stand at 51% which is a healthy sign.

Historic trend suggests that the last hour of the trading is when all the action happens.

Nevertheless, overall Technical outlook continues to be in favor of the bulls.

Once the key hurdle of 11171 gets taken out, the benchmark index can march towards 11450 in the short term.

On the downside, 11030-11020 shall act as a key support zone for any minor degree dip.

Big news:

Earnings will be in focus because as many as 62 companies will report their results for June quarter on Thursday which include names like Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Biocon, CESC, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Coffee, Tata Power, NIIT and Novartis India.

ITC: PAT likely to rise by 13.6% to Rs 2909 crore

Bharti Airtel likely to post a loss of Rs 66 crore

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: PAT likely to grow by 357% to Rs 270 crore

Maruti Suzuki India: PAT likely to grow by 47% to Rs 2295 crore

Biocon: PAT likely to grow by 88% to Rs 115 crore

Tata Power: PAT likely to grow by 164% to Rs 433 crore

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the charts after 3 bullish candles.

Three levels: 11,000, 11,171, 11,250

Max Call OI: 11,200, 11300

Max Put OI: 11000, 10600

Stocks in news:

L&T Q1 profit up 14% YoY at Rs 1,213 crore; order inflow rises 37%

Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit flat at Rs 910 crore, misses estimates

JSW Steel Q1 consolidated net profit rises nearly 4 times to Rs 2,339 crore

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. and what they have to recommend:

Mahanagar Gas Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs. 876.75| Target Rs 972|Stop Loss Rs.829| Return 10%

Pidilite Industries Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs. 1117.65 | Target Rs 1207| Stop Loss Rs.1069| Return 8%

Century Textile Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs.904.85 | Target Rs 1,000| Stop Loss Rs.859| Return 10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.