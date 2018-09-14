A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty can see pull back towards 11,479 if it sustains above 11,250

Bulls took charge of D-Street on Wednesday and pushed Sensex higher by over 300 points while Nifty50 reclaimed 11,300 levels to close at 11,369. Remember investors lost over Rs 4 lakh crore in market cap on the BSE in first two trading sessions of the week.

The good news is that rupee recovered from a record low of Rs 72.91/USD after reports came out suggesting that PM Modi will hold economic review meet over the weekend.

The rupee lost almost 4 percent its value in the last 10 days of incessant depreciation.

Wednesday’s low 11,250 in Nifty has now become a strong support for the short-term.

A slip below 11,300-11,250 could take the index towards 11,150, as well as 11,000.

While a hold above 11,480 could take the index towards 11,500, 11,620 where it could further face selling pressure.

Big News:

The big news comes from the macro front.

CPI inflation has come in at 3.69 percent for August against expectations of 4 percent helped by a high base effect which will provide support for the next 2-3 months.

Experts say that the softness in the food inflation is likely to keep consumer inflation under check despite the rise in energy prices and depreciation of the rupee. Sharekhan expects the RBI to wait and watch how the inflation pans out during the festive season before taking another repo rate hike.

IIP growth has come in at a steady 6.6 percent which is higher than our forecast of 5 percent. Cumulative growth is 5.4 percent, which is encouraging.

Experts are attributing the cyclical uptick in IIP to higher government revenue spending, depreciation in rupee/dollar, rising household leverage and improving income levels.

"IIP growth in FY19 is likely to accelerate to an average of 6-6.5 percent against 4.4 percent in FY18; up till now the average for Apr-July’18 is at 5.5 percent," Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist & Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services said.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a Hammer-like pattern on charts which suggests upside in the near term

If the index sustains above Wednesday's low of 11,250 markets can be expected to initially pull back towards 11,479 levels.

Good news is that India volatility index fell by 6.16 percent to 14.38.

Three levels: 11250, 11400, 11479

Max Call OI: 11800, 11600

Max Put OI: 11400, 11000, 11200

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 1230.40| Target Rs 1310-1330| Stop Loss: Rs 1187| Return: 6-8%

Edelweiss Financial Services: Buy| CMP: Rs 259.30 | Target: Rs 286| Stop Loss: Rs 247| Return: 10%

Hindustan Unilever: Buy| LTP: Rs 1626.85 | Target: Rs 1757| Stop Loss: Rs 1569| Return: 8%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.