A morning walk down Dalal Street: Nifty can march towards 11,450 once 11,390 is taken out

It was a day of consolidation for Indian markets. Sensex pared gains after hitting a record high of 37,711 while Nifty closed below 11,350 at 11,346 on Wednesday.

The 25 bps rate hike by RBI was in line with expectations.

Now, with 50 bps rate hike in quick succession, experts see the RBI to remain in the pause mode for at least couple of policy meets.

The Federal Reserve upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy Wednesday but decided to skip another interest rate increase for now.

In a widely expected move, the central bank's policy making Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to keep the target range for its benchmark rate at 1.75 percent to 2 percent.

GST collections at Rs 96,483 crore in July, higher than June but still short of Rs 1 lakh-crore mark.

The rally is not over yet. It’s a small pause while the bulls short take over D-Street.

On the downside, 11,250-11,200 is a key support zone for re-entering on the long side.

Once, Wednesday’s high of 11,390 gets taken out, the index can march towards 11,450 and subsequently to 11,640.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 74 companies are scheduled to report results for quarter ended June which include names like Capital First, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Marico, MOIL, Mold Tek, ONGC, Pfizer, The Ramco Cements, Shakti Pumps, TCI, and Visaka Industries etc. among others.

ONGC: PAT likely to grow by 61% to Rs 6272 crore

Marico: PAT likely to grow by 7% to Rs 254 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance: PAT likely to grow by 29% to Rs 1019 crore

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Spinning top kind of patter which is indecisive in nature

Nifty formed a bearish candle after 4 consecutive bullish candles in a row

Analysts do not see a bigger correction going forward but more of consolidation.

Once this corrective and consolidation phase gets over Nifty50 can be expected to resume its upmove with initial targets placed around 11450 levels.

Three levels: 11200, 11390, 11450

Max Call OI: 11500, 11400

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Apollo Tyres posted nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 251.84 crore for the June quarter, driven by robust sales across various markets including India and Europe.

LIC-IDBI Bank deal receives cabinet approval.

The cabinet approval paves the way for LIC to approach RBI and Irdai for the regulators’ approval for the IDBI Bank acquisition.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Quess Corp: BUY | CMP: Rs 1015.10 | Target: Rs 1094 | Stop loss Rs 1049 | Return: 7.7%

Kalpataru Power: BUY | CMP: Rs 385.50 | Target Rs 424 | Stop loss Rs 366 | Return: 11%

Dr Reddy's Labs: BUY | CMP: Rs 2175.70 | Target: Rs 2310 | Stop loss Rs 2097 | Return: 6%

