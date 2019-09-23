A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty can extend gains if it sustains above 50-DMA of 11,117

Blockbuster Friday! Investors’ wealth rose by nearly 7 lakh cr on the BSE. As many as 40 stocks on the BSE rose by more than 10% in the BSE500 index.

Sensex & Nifty posted their biggest single-day gains in 10 years. Nifty Bank & Midcap Index posted their biggest-ever one-day gains

Tax rate cut announcements lead to a gain of 1,921 points for Sensex, to reclaim 38000. The Nifty rose 569 and is back above 11,200 levels. The midcap index closed with gains of 904 points, and The Nifty Bank gained 2,224 points

Another big announcement was the rollback of enhanced surcharge announced in Budget on capital gains arising on sale of any securities including derivatives in the hands of foreign portfolio investors, and on sale of equity share in a company.

Companies which are paying more than 30 percent tax include names like ZEE Entertainment, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank, ITC, GAIL India, and JSW Steel.

D-Street would also react to GST council meeting. The GST Council which concluded on Friday decided to lower GST rates on hotel tariff and outdoor catering, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

The GST Council accepted the recommendation of the Fitment Committee for not lowering tax on auto sector. The GST Council did not take up rate cut proposal for auto sector and biscuits.

On the hotel tariffs front, daily room tariff beyond Rs 7,500 per day will attract GST at the rate of 18 percent as against existing 28 percent.

The Indian rupee on Friday rose by 40 paise to settle at 70.94 to the US dollar after forex market sentiment was buoyed by the government decision to slash corporate taxes.

Foreign investors have pulled out a net sum of Rs 4,193 crore from the Indian capital markets in September so far, but the trend is expected to reverse on the back of fiscal relief measures announced by the government, experts said.

Indian markets witnessed their biggest movement in 10 years following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's mini-Budget, which many D-Street analysts dubbed as a 'Diwali gift' to corporates and investors.

The reform amount to tax savings of Rs. 1.45 trillion (21% of the total corporate tax base of FY2019) or US$20 billion, said a Sharekhan report which is a significant quantum of cash in the hands of Indian corporate that could considerably boost sentiments and also encourage the start of an industrial capital investment cycle.

Sharekhan: Our top preferred picks that also would gain from the tax cuts are Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Jubilant FoodWorks, Mahanagar Gas, Bata India, Kalpataru Power, and Polycab India.

ICICIdirect Research: Cement companies, which currently have higher tax rates would benefit significantly from the reduction in the corporate tax cuts. ACC and UltraTech are expected to benefit the most.

Nifty forms a Long White Day candle on the daily charts

The index has broken a 25-day consolidation to close above its critical averages like 50- and 200- day moving averages, forming a large bullish candle that resembles a Long White Day kind of pattern on daily charts. A bullish candle formation was also seen on the weekly scale.

The possibility of some consolidation or profit booking could be possible after a sharp run-up, but the sustenance of 50-day moving average (11,117) going forward can take Nifty to higher levels, experts feel.

Three levels: 10691, 11381, 11500

Max Call OI: 11200, 11300

Max Put OI: 11000, 10800

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's biggest liquefied natural gas importer, has signed a preliminary deal to buy a stake in Tellurian Inc's proposed Driftwood project in Louisiana and import 5 million tonnes a year of LNG.

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals is expanding its voluntary recall for tablets used to control hypertension in the US due to detection of traces of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid, according to health regulator USFDA.

Hero MotoCorp might see a reduction in its earlier-projected capex of Rs 1,500 crore for the current financial year, as the two-wheeler industry continues to face headwinds with no relief in sight from the prolonged slowdown, a senior company official said.

We spoke to Angel Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

VIP Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 459.30| Target: Rs 510| Stop Loss: Rs 429.40| Upside 11%

Deepak Nitrite: Buy| LTP: Rs 286.55| Target: Rs 325| Stop Loss: Rs 267| Upside 13%

