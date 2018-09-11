App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 07:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty can extend fall toward next support at 11,200

It looks like Nifty has resumed the short-term downtrend and can extend the fall toward next supports at 11,200, suggest experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was nothing short of carnage on D-Street. The S&P BSE Sensex breached its crucial support level of 38000 on the downside while the Nifty50 ended below 11,450 levels. Nifty plunged 1.3 percent, its highest single-day fall in nearly six months.

It looks like Nifty has resumed the short-term downtrend and can extend the fall toward next supports at 11,200, suggest experts.

It would be advisable to remain cautious on markets this week. Resistance for Nifty is seen at 11,620.

The rupee which plunged to a record low of Rs 72.67/$ managed to recoup some losses and closed at a fresh record low of 72.45/$.

related news

Depreciating rupee against the dollar has been one of the prime reason behind the fall of Indian market along with concerns over trade war.

NBFC stocks along with select banking names remained under pressure as depreciating currency may force regulators to hike interest rates in the near-term.

Big News:

Rupee closes at a record low, bond yield spikes 13 bps as CAD widens

India’s current account deficit widened to the most in five years

The 10-year gilt yield settled at 8.158 percent - a level is last seen on November 25, 2014

Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions

The current account deficit widened to $15.8 billion in the April-June quarter from a year ago due to a larger trade gap.

The CAD widened to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June, from 1.9 percent of GDP in the January-March quarter, data released Friday showed.

Intensifying EM crisis, fear of a contagion and broad-based USD strength coupled with deteriorating domestic macro scenario and domestic political uncertainty are expected to keep the rupee under pressure, said a Kotak Economic Research said in a note.

It expects USD-INR to range 69-74 for rest of FY2019

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern

Three levels: 11,393, 11,500, 11,620

Max Call OI: 11,800, 11,600

Max Put OI: 11,500, 11,400

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Buy| LTP: Rs 297.80| Target Rs  325 | Stop loss: Rs 285 | Return: 9%

ABB India: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,373| Target: Rs 1,480 | Stop loss: Rs 1,300 | Return: 8%

Manappuram Finance: Sell| LTP: 91| Target: Rs 84 | Stop loss: Rs 95 | Return: 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 07:01 am

tags #Market Cues #Nifty #Podcast

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.